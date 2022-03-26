Brusly High School showed it still has plenty of fight left in its baseball team.
The Panthers got an efficient, complete-game performance from pitcher Greyson Michel and didn’t look like a team searching for its fifth win of the season as they defeated Ascension Catholic 3-1 on Saturday.
Brusly (5-14) scored single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings, enough to offset a solo home run by Ascension Catholic’s Jackson Landry.
“They were swinging early, trying to get to (Michel’s) fastball because he has a very good off-speed pitch,” Brusly coach Mike Forbes said. “That allowed him to go deeper in the game today, but he’s been the guy all year. We know we can roll him out there and he’s going to keep runs low and give us a chance to win.”
Michel settled down after the first inning and threw 81 pitches in the game. He needed 19 pitches in the first inning when Ascension Catholic loaded the bases on two singles and an error. He got out of the inning with a double play and was rarely in trouble the rest of the way.
Ascension Catholic (14-5) began the week ranked first in the Division IV power ratings, but Saturday’s loss was the third for the Bulldogs this week.
“Their guy threw a whale of a game. He pounded the strike zone,” Ascension Catholic coach Gerald Cassard said of Michel, who gave up six hits, but issued no walks. “Brusly played good defense, they got timely hits — they played better than we did today.”
Brusly started its scoring in the first inning off Bulldogs pitcher Demarco Harry. Brody Hernandez led off with a single, stole second base, and scored on Josiah Hogan’s single to center.
Landry tied the game in the top of the fourth with a one-out blast to right-center field, but Brusly came right back in the bottom of the inning.
Michel reached base on a fielder’s choice and was replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Aiden Washington. A wild pitch moved Washington to second and he scored on Nick Bardwell’s two-out single to center.
In the sixth, Bardwell led off with a single and came around to score when Ascension Catholic left fielder Layton McMahon misplayed a single by Cole MacNichol.
Bardwell, Hernandez and Evan Daigle each finished with two hits for Brusly.
Harry allowed eight hits and all three runs in 5⅔ innings. He walked four and struck out two before being relieved by Trent Landry.
Landry hit Hernandez, his first batter, and issued a walk before Daigle singled to left. McMahon fielded the single and hit his cutoff man, who threw out Hernandez at the plate.
“We got a little over-aggressive at times, and we want to be aggressive, but today it caught us,” Forbes said. “When you’re aggressive on the bases, sometimes you get thrown out, but more times than not you put pressure on and good things happen.”
Brusly 3, Ascension Catholic 1
Ascension Catholic 000 100 0 -- 1 6 1
Brusly 100 101 x — 3 9 3
W — Greyson Michel. L — Demarco Harry.
Leaders – ACHS: Brooks Leonard 2-4; Jackson Landry 1-3, HR.
BRUSLY: Brody Hernandez 2-2; Evan Daigle 2-4; Nick Bardwell 2-2.
Team records: Brusly 5-14. Ascension Catholic 14-5.