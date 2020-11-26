Weather the weather?
With the chance for severe rain expected to be at 50% or higher Friday night, the first week of the LHSAA football playoffs figures to be a wet one around the Baton Rouge area. Most games will start at 7 p.m. as usual. Southern Lab has moved its Division IV playoff game with Opelousas Catholic to 6 p.m. in an attempt to dodge some weather issues.
It is 25% again
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Tuesday decision to move Louisiana back to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening allows 25% capacity attendance for high school football playoff games this week and beyond. Fans are required to be socially distanced and wear masks. The protocol is not new, because the season began in October with 25% limits and was later increased to 50%.
BR by the numbers
A total of 33 Baton Rouge area teams advanced to the LHSAA football playoffs this fall. The group includes 20 nonselect and 13 select schools. No area team grabbed a No. 1 playoff seeding position, but Division I Scotlandville and 1A East Iberville are No. 2 seeds. Zachary of Class 5A and University High of Division II claimed No. 3 seeds. Zachary and U-High won LHSAA titles in 2018. Catholic-PC of Division IV and White Castle in 1A were finalists last year.
Bye, bye byes
Second-seeded Scotlandville of Division I and East Iberville of Class 1A, top the list of teams receiving byes this week. Scotlandville hosts No. 7 John Curtis next week, while East Iberville plays the Northwood of Lena-Slaughter Community Charter winner. Three fourth-seeded teams, Division I Catholic (Rummel), Division III Episcopal (Lafayette Christian) and 1A White Castle (Delta Charter-LaSalle winner), also play next week.