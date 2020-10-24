ZACHARY — A near three-hour weather delay didn’t slow down third-ranked Zachary, which scored on its first snap and overpowered Live Oak 45-0 in the District 4-5A opener for both teams at ZHS's Bronco Stadium that ended early Saturday.
Running back Connor Wisham rushed for 186 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries in the game that ended just after midnight. Wisham bolted 47 yards around right end to start the scoring as the Broncos (3-0) pushed the lead to 21-0 lead by the end of the quarter.
The Zachary defense turned back two early scoring threats by the Eagles (2-2) and held the visitors to 51 yards. The Broncos forced a missed field goal and stopped an Eagle drive on downs at the Broncos’ 4-yard line.
How it was won
Zachary’s game plan was to run the ball and Wisham made it work with speed and tough inside running. He added scoring runs of 2, 5, 68 and 2 yards. Quarterback Eli Holstein added a 1-yard sneak for a fourth quarter score and Logan Fletcher kicked a 30-yard field goal to complete the scoring.
Dominic Deshotel blocked a punt to set up the Broncos’ third touchdown and also had a fumble recovery later. The Zachary defense snuffed out a major threat when Dylan Mathews sacked Live Oak quarterback Brock Magee for an 11-yard loss on third down, forcing a 40-yard field goal attempt by Landon Ratcliff that missed to the right.
Also coming up with a key tackle was Kylin Jackson who stopped Daylen Lee for a yard loss on fourth and goal from the Zachry 4.
Holstein completed nine of 17 passes for 120 yards. Charles Robertson caught three for 55 yards and Kameran Senegal four for 42.
Live Oak rushed for 14 yards on 26 carries. Magee completed nine of 15 for 31 yards while C.J. Davis caught four for 36. Tiras Magee Jr. returned three kickoffs for 124 yards, including a 63-yard dash in the first quarter.
Player of the game
Connor Wisham
Zachary RB
Wisham had 150 yards on nine carries by halftime and now had eight touchdowns in the last two games. He powered through the pile for two of his scores and showed acceleration on his opening TD. On his 68-yard scoring run, he broke several open field tackles and turned up his speed to make it 28-0 at the half.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “I thought we were sharp in the first quarter. We challenged the guys to handle the ups and downs of getting their bodies mentally ready to play with the postponements. Wed wanted to run the ball, challenge our guys up front. Connor has had a great first three games. I was pleased to see our defense bow up in those situations (when Live Oak got close).”
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland: “You handle it as best you could. I’ve never been in a three-hour delay. You’re never prepared for that. We’ve got to do a better job of coming out and starting fast, weather adversity. We’re loaded with youth. We’ll experience growing pains."
Notable
• The Zachary defense had 11 tackles for loss or no gain, not including a 27-yard loss by Live Oak on a bad shotgun snap.
• Live Oak LB Branson McCoy forced Zachary’s only punt with an 11-yard sack of Holstein.