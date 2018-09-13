It was a defensive bloodbath Thursday night between the Southern Lab Kittens and the Scotlandville Hornets, with the Kittens making more plays down the stretch in a 20-6 victory.
It was fitting that the game was scoreless until one of the defenses scored: Jabar Tripplet's pick-six made it 6-0 for Southern Lab in the second quarter.
The Kittens offense did have one big play towards the end of the first when freshman quarterback Angelo Izzard connected with receiver Theodore Knox for a 40-yard gain. The play didn’t result in a score but swung the field position in their favor.
Scotlandville’s issues on offense were apparent from the start, a lack of protection up front. Hornets quarterback Cameron Armstead did his best to keep plays alive with his legs as protection repeatedly broke down early in plays. Multiple times, his scrambling ended up in big losses that killed drives.
For Southern Lab, running back Tyrion Davis, an LSU commitment, struggled to get going in the first half. Scotlandville often stacked the box eight strong, holding Davis to minus-7 yards on seven carries in the first half.
It was more of the same in the second half as the offenses were unable to finish off drives as Scotlandville took the ball to Southern Lab's 25 and couldn’t convert on fourth down.
Eventually, the Kittens broke a 6-6 tie with Travon Myles' 20-yard touchdown pass to Knox on fourth-and-16.
Meanwhile, after that first drive of the second half, the Southern Lab defense didn’t allow Scotlandville to cross the 50-yard line the rest of the game.
Kardell Thomas, the Kittens' star offensive lineman and another LSU commitment, checked in on defense at key points in the second half and made a fourth-down stop at the 50 with 2:40 to go in the third. That’s when Davis took over with an 11-yard run followed by a 25-yard sprint two plays later.
After the negative first half, Davis bounced back nicely with 55 yards in the second half.
On a fourth-and-2 on the final drive, Scotlandville dropped a pass and came up short.
Hornets coach Jules Sullen said the Hornets just couldn’t move the ball on offense when they needed it most.
“Our kids have to have the ability for the next man to step up,” Sullen said. “Next week is district and we still have a long season to go. You take it as a loss you learn from.”
Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said offensively the second half was just about sticking together when things weren’t working.
“We made some adjustments to what they were doing in the first half,” Asberry said. “My hat's off to my coaching staff, and our quarterback made some plays when we needed it.”