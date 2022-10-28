This time, Catholic High left no doubt.
The third-ranked Bears raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and did not let up. A 38-0 victory over Scotlandville in their District 4-5A game Friday night at Memorial Stadium was a statement win.
“This was a big thing for us,” defensive lineman Judd Rouyea said. “The last couple of games we started off good and then slacked off at the end.
“There have been times when we started off slow and picked it up at the end. I think we played a full game tonight.”
Linebacker Harold Lawson led the Bears (8-1, 4-0) with eight tackles. Rouyea and freshman end RJ Fleming added two sacks each as Catholic harassed Scotlandville quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett all night.
Teasett completed 16 of 25 passes for 168 yards but could not get the Hornets in the end zone. Scotlandville (5-4, 2-2) got into the red zone in the final quarter, but that possession ended with an interception by the Bears’ Colin Coates.
Catholic posted big offensive numbers, too. Daniel Beale also completed 15 of 26 passes; his totals included 247 yards and four touchdowns. In the process, Beale set a school record for most yards passing in a season.
Shelton Sampson Jr. had six catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns, setting a single-season school record for TD catches in the process. Ryland Parker, who subbed for injured starter Barry Remo, finished with 26 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown.
“I just find my playmakers and let them make plays,” Beale said.
The bright spot for Scotlandville was Ferzell Shepard, who intercepted Beale twice and also caught a 51-yard pass from Teasett that fueled Scotlandville’s best second-half possession.
“To shut those guys out is incredible,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “We have a lot of respect for Teasett, (lineman Jamall) Franklin and (receiver John) Hubbard … really all of them. Our defense has grown up all year long.”
Powered by two big pass plays from Beale to Sampson, the Bears raced out to a 24-0 halftime lead. The duo hooked up on a 38-yard TD pass on Catholic’s first possession.
It was déjà vu on the next possession. Again, it was a Beale to Sampson, this time on a 62-yard scoring play. Beale’s 2-point conversion pass to Bradley Wright made it 14-0 with 1:35 left in the first quarter.
Scotlandville's first two possessions were its best, though neither yielded points. On fourth-and-1 at the CHS 27, Judd Rouyea tackled Teasett for an 11-yard loss.
Catholic scored its final TD of the half on an eight-play drive. Beale completed a 19-yard pass to Wright and Ryland Parker scored on a 1-yard run to make it 21-0 with 9:25 left in the second period. Landon Carter booted a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make it 24-0.
Beale added touchdown passes of 30 yards to Cohen LeBlanc and 5 yards to Daniel Harden in the second half.
“I think this was one of our worst offensive games,” Scotlandville coach Ryan Cook said. “As strange as it seems, I did see improvement on defense with guys who had to step into role and make plays. We’ll learn from this.”