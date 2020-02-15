Like many people these days, I get frustrated by the lack of empathy, respect and civility in our world. And then a week like this past one comes along to renew my faith in all the good out there.
My story published in Saturday’s editions chronicled how Southern Lab and Central Private came together to save the life of CPS player Noah Martin, who suffered a seizure followed by a major cardiac incident on Feb. 4.
That is just one example. White Castle boys basketball coach Troy Green’s decision to drive the Hamilton Christian team back to Lake Charles last Saturday is bigger than it seems.
After a 12-hour day in the gym hosting WCHS’ Ronald Johnson Classic, Green could have passed on the task to someone else. After all, this was the team that beat his team. Sure, Green and HCA coach Dexter Washington are friends.
But I liked Green’s comment: “The tournament’s not over until the last team gets home.” The notion of a coach being a role model who serves others also takes a beating these days. Thank you, Troy Green for providing that example.
As a I searched social media Friday night a special senior night caught my eye. And it made me tear up a bit.
Jaycee Gourdon has served as the Doyle Lady Tigers basketball manager since she was in eighth grade. Gourdon was paralyzed at age 7, but has been able to regain the ability to walk.
Gourdon dressed out in uniform Friday and ran out, to the best of her ability, to be honored on the court with the other Doyle seniors. What an awesome memory orchestrated by the school and coach Sam White.
Good people and good stuff
A different good Friday
The Baton Rouge area had plenty to be proud of Friday night as some former prep stars made their mark on the college level.
Cade Doughty of Denham Springs hit a home run in his first college at-bat as LSU beat Indiana to open the baseball season. At nearby Tiger Park, former St. Amant star Taylor Tidwell hit her first career home run for the LSU softball team.
Meanwhile, Central’s Drew Lasseigne struck out 12 for LSU Eunice in game that saw Bengal pitchers record 20 strikeouts.
Prep notables
Two Lee High volleyball players, setter Johnice Hubbard and middle blocker Chassidy Robertson, signed with Texas College in a ceremony held at the school last week.
• Nominations are being accepted for St. Amant High Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 induction class until March 31. Copies of the guidelines can be found on the Ascension Parish School Board website at www.apsb.org/page/sta-sports or by email request to (225) 391-6017.
Contact SAHS athletic director David Oliver with any questions at the same number or via email at david.oliver@apsb.org.