University High and Parkview Baptist baseball had a little bit of everything in a Tuesday night contest: home runs, double plays, lead changes, errors and a couple near-spectacular grabs in the outfield.
Parkview (14-10) prevailed 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning on a bases-loaed, game-winning single up the middle by senior shortstop Riley Weber. The single spoiled U-High's (10-11) strong hitting night. The Cubs recorded 11 hits to the Eagles' six, but they stranded 12 runners on base.
“(Weber’s) a guy who’s been trying to find his way and build his confidence,” said Parkview coach Phillip Hawke, “and he’s been getting good at-bats, but hitting balls right at people. So he deserved that. He’s earned that, with the work that he’s put in to be in that situation and come through with a big hit.”
The two teams traded home runs in the first inning. First, Cubs clean-up hitter Joe Haindel smacked a high-arcing, two-run shot into left center field. Then Cade Rodi brought the Eagles within one run with a solo homer over the right field fence.
The U-High hitters took advantage of Parkview starting pitcher Wesley Marien hanging some breaking balls over the plate. They recorded five hits and loaded the bases before Marien was pulled in favor of sophomore left-hander Luke Pittman. He got the Eagles out the third-inning jam by striking out the first batter he faced and getting the second batter to ground out to second base.
Parkview couldn't capitalize in the bottom of the third. U-High center fielder Tyler Smith saved a run with a nice over-the-shoulder grab on the warning track in right center on a ball hit by UL commitment Caleb Stelly.
In the fourth inning, Wils Melton smacked a leadoff double into the right center gap, and a Cole Connor bunt single put runners on the corners. But Pittman escaped the jam without allowing a run after Cubs' batters struck out and grounded out to second. The U-High had stranded seven runners through four innings.
U-High pitcher Cameron Robbins started to lose control in the fourth inning. He hit one batter and walked two to load the bases. Brant Yarbrough's sacrifice fly tied the game at 2, and Ethan Lesage's double to right field scored the go-ahead run.
Parkview's Cass Greene tied the game at 3 with a line drive into center in the top of the fifth, as Pittman showed signs of fatigue. U-High trotted out a new pitcher, Hudson Ewing, in the bottom half of the inning. He allowed one hit, two baserunners and no runs in his first inning.
Pittman finished with four strikeouts. Ethan Lesage relieved him in the top of the sixth, and U-High took a 4-3 with a line drive double into left field. The Cubs scored all four of their runs with two outs in the inning.
Parkview's Kade Pearl responded with a line drive into center that scored a run, making it 4-4 heading into the seventh inning, when U-High nearly took the lead.
Lesage struck out the first two batters, but Milton smacked a double that bounced a ball off the right field wall. After Brandon Dougherty advanced to first on an error, U-High had runners on the corners. They stranded both, bringing their total to 12.
Though both teams are in District 7-3A, Tuesday night's game was a nondistrict game because the teams are only scheduled to play once in district play. That game will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at U-High.