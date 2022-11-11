Denham Springs’ offense was looking for a faster start, but the Yellow Jackets defense made sure it didn’t matter.
Ninth-seeded Denham Springs held No. 24 Covington to 92 yards of offense, and the Yellow Jackets wore down the Lions defense en route to a 39-6 win at home in the first round of the nonselect Division I playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets got their ground game going in the second half, when Cam Kelly and Ray McKneely each had scoring runs. Kelly finished with 127 yards rushing and a touchdown while McKneely had 117 yards and two TDs.
After gaining more than 400 yards while committing five turnovers in a loss to Mandeville last week, Covington (5-6) had just one against Denham Springs, but couldn’t move the ball. The Lions' offense sputtered, and was forced to punt eight times.
How it was won
A scoreless first quarter had Denham Springs looking for a spark. It got one from tight end Andrew Goodwin, who scored the game’s first touchdown on a 14-yard middle screen on the first play of the second quarter.
The score capped off a nine-play, 84-yard drive that kicked into gear when Goodwin caught a 32-yard pass on second-and-9 at the Denham 41.
Covington answered with David Harris’ 70-yard touchdown run, but the extra point try was blocked
McKneely’s 7-yard run and Kelly’s 2-point run gave the Jackets a 15-6 halftime lead. In the second half, the duo helped Denham Springs close out strong, including 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Players of the game
Denham Springs defense: The Denham Springs defense held Covington’s offense to 2 yards and no first downs in the second. Five Yellow Jackets sacked Covington quarterback Jerome Elzy. Hayden Rushing and Elijah Butler picked up sacks on back-to-back plays to start the fourth quarter, serving notice that the Jackets defense would not let up.
They said it
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard: “Defensively, that’s who we’ve been all year, but we need to figure out a way to get this offense started fast. We need to come out of the gate swinging, and that’s what we’re going to work on this week. We’ve got to get into the game and play 48 minutes.”
Covington coach Greg Salter: “We got the (defensive) looks that we thought we would. They played hard and made plays when they needed to. I thought we had some success early. We had some home run shots we thought we could take, but we didn’t execute those well.”
Notable
- Denham Springs advances to play at No. 8 Benton, a 41-7 winner over Ponchatoula.
- Goodwin had four catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.