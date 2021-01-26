By the time LHSAA member schools received a Tuesday memo explaining that the wrestling regular season had been shut down, local coaches had either delivered the news to their teams or they were pondering how to tell them.
“This was just a bad day. It started out with the (LHSAA wrestling) advisory committee meeting," Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. "I do understand why the decision was made. But it was tough looking into the eyes of seniors and telling them there will be no City Meet or other matches until state.
“Months ago, I said the one thing I wanted to do was get my team to the state tournament. I was not sure we would be able to do that. But we do get to go to the state tournament. That is what we have to focus on.”
The LHSAA memo sent out late Tuesday afternoon began by stating that a moratorium ending the wrestling regular season as a COVID-19 precaution was now in place. The move gives teams and competitors one final tournament — the LHSAA state tournament set for Feb. 26-27 at the Raising Canes River Center.
The memo states, “This moratorium has been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure the 2020-21 state wrestling tournament will not be not be affected to potential COVID exposure and accompanying rolling quarantines.”
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine has a planned Zoom news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the wrestling season.
The memo came three days after the state Department of Health announced it had connected the 48th Louisiana Classic tournament held Jan. 15-16 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales to a coronavirus outbreak that consisted of more than 20 reported cases.
State health officials advised all wrestlers, coaches, officials volunteers and fans to get tested and to quarantine.
The story quickly went beyond Louisiana to national media outlets, including CNN because of the fact that event featured over 30 and about 350 wrestlers from across the state. The attendance at the meet was, however, below the 25% limit for the Lamar Dixon center, which accommodates just less than 7,000.
Wrestlers are encouraged to practice with their high school teams. Teams cannot scrimmage or compete against Louisiana or out-of-state teams. Wrestlers also cannot compete for their offseason club teams until after the LHSAA tourney.
Bonine’s memo also notes that Dr. Joseph Cantor, the interim assistant secretary of the office of public health, and LHSAA sports medicine advisory committee chairman Dr. Greg Stewart agreed with the decision.
LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell, who coordinates wrestling, and the wrestling advisory committee were also involved in the decision-making process, according to the memo.
The biggest local event canceled by the LHSAA decision is the annual City Meet that was set for Feb. 5-6 at Brusly. Bible said plans were already in place to use the school’s two gyms and allow no fans. Live-streaming was planned.
“I have a son who is a senior who wanted to be a city champion and a state champion,” East Ascension coach Patrick Mahoney said. “Now he only has a shot at one of those things. We’ll lick our wounds and focus on that.
“But it so hard. The thing that frustrates us as coaches is that we have been wrestling since November. We’ve had dual matches and been to other tournaments that were smaller without any problems.”
The Brusly Invitational, which was held in early January and featured Division III schools from the across the state, was cited as an example.
Zachary coach JP Pierre said his school hosted its Big Horse tourney also without issue. Pierre applauded both the LHSAA decision, along with the effort that went into having the Louisiana Classic.
“At the end of the day, the LHSAA is doing what they think is best for the athletes,” Pierre said. “That is their job. I told my guys they are lucky to get a state tournament. A lot of their classmates did not get that last spring.
“We’re putting together a playbook for something that has never been done. And we wanted to give our kids one big tournament before state. We are blessed to have the season we have had.”