Episcopal scored on its first six series to lead 42-0 at halftime.
The Knights continued to excel on defense in the second half and posted their first shutout of the season.
No. 6 Episcopal overpowered No. 11 Northlake Christian 51-0 in a Division III first-round playoff game Friday night at EHS.
Episcopal dominated the statistics with 20 first downs and 452 yards of total offense. The Knights held Northlake Christian to three first downs in the first half and eight total first downs with just 111 yards of total offense.
“I was real pleased at the execution in a first-round playoff game,” EHS coach Travis Bourgeois said. “The maturity and experience of our 14 seniors paid off tonight. We stuck to the game plan and I was real proud of our defense.”
Episcopal junior running back Ryan Armwood had another big game and scored four touchdowns to go with 200 yards of total offense in the first half. He didn’t play in the second half.
Armwood opened the scoring with a 63-yard catch and run from Dylan Mehrotra. Armwood added scoring runs of 47, 5 and 30 yards in the first half. He rushed nine times for 137 yards. Armwood now has 19 rushing TDs on the season for EHS (9-2).
Mehrotra completed 7 of 8 passes for 153 yards and also had a 12-yard scoring pass to Dryden Duggins.
“Our quarterback is playing with confidence and completed passes to five different receivers tonight,” Bourgeois said.
Northlake Christian (5-6) had a drive going late in the game, but ran out of time.
“Episcopal really jumped on us quick and the speed of the game was a little fast for us,” Northlake Christian first-year coach James Willis said. “They’re well coached and disciplined. They do what they do and do it well.
“I was proud that my guys didn’t quit. We have something special going on here. This is the beginning of something new and great. We’ve made some improvements, but we’re not where we want to be yet.”
Episcopal’s six quick scoring drives in the first half lasted two, six, one, seven, five and three plays.
Mehrotra tossed his two TD passes in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. Armwood scored on his 47-yard run for the one-play drive and a 21-0 lead with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter. Episcopal made it 28-0 on Armwood’s 5-yard run with :59 left in the first quarter.
Episcopal stopped Northlake Christian on fourth down. The Knights put together a 67-yard, five play drive with Armwood scoring from 30 yards. Episcopal’s Oliver Jack recovered a fumble to set up a three-play, 39-yard drive. Ethan Amedee scored on a 7-yard run.
Episcopal’s Anders Melton had a tackle in the end zone for a safety with 8:07 left in the third quarter. Lane Grisgby completed the scoring with a 1-yard run with 7:52 left in the contest.
Episcopal will travel to No. 3 St. Charles Catholic next week.