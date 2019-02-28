Eric Held, an assistant coach at Catholic High, has been hired as the interim director of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association, according to a Thursday new release from the LHSAA.
Held has been a member of the LHSCA and the Louisiana Football Coaches Association since 1995. The Brother Martin graduate has 25 years of experience in coaching as well as 24 years of experience as a teacher.
“Eric is a native of Louisiana and has a wide range of contacts locally and nationally. He has been a head coach of multiple sports and served as a speaker at numerous football clinics around the nation,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said.
“Eric is well connected to coaches all across the state as well as other states and is well liked by many. He is a great representative of all coaches regardless of the sport in which they coach. Eric will do a great job as the new interim director of the LHSCA, and we are looking forward to him coming on board full-time soon.”
Held is currently an eighth-grade Louisiana History and physical education teacher at Catholic High, where he also is an assistant football and golf coach. Before coming to Catholic, Held served as head coach at St. Michael and also was a head coach at St. Mary’s-Natchitoches. He is a Nicholls State graduate. Held served as the special teams captain for the Colonels and was also a two-year letterman as a kicker.
Lutcher’s Dwain Jenkins, president of the LHSCA and LFCA, said “Eric has over 20 years of experience in the coaching area and is extremely well connected all around the state. He has been a really active coach. I believe with his connections throughout the state in all levels of sports, he will make for a great fit as the new interim director of the LHSCA.”