No. 2 St. Thomas More (31-4) vs.
No. 1 University (28-4)
Division II final
2:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
PLAYERS TO WATCH: STM: Carter Domingue, Jaden Shelvin, Christian Landry; UNIVERSITY: Zaren James, Brock Brown, Collin Coates.
ROAD TO THE FINAL: St. Thomas More beat Loyola 63-30, Parkview Baptist 60-45, Liberty 71-51; University beat Patrick Taylor 73-32, DeLaSalle 47-45, St. Michael 58-54.
GAME NOTES: Teams meet for the second straight year in final … STM won by one-point in OT a year ago … both teams are balanced and disciplined … STM’s Danny Broussard has 1,052 career wins … STM’s Jack Bech is an LSU football signee … UHS’ Jaiden Ausberry and Roman Pitre are notable football recruits.
No. 3 St. Augustine (21-6) vs.
No. 1 Scotlandville (26-3)
Division I final
5 p.m. at Burton Coliseum
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AUG: Nasir Degruy, Hubert Casliste, Ashton Trufant; SCOTLANDVILLE: Zaheem Jackson, Emareyon McDonald, C’Zavian Teasett.
ROAD TO THE FINAL: St. Augustine beat Brother Martin 44-38, St. Paul’s 75-72; Scotlandville 64-44, Jesuit 46-43.
GAME NOTES: The teams meet in the title game for the third straight time and Scotlandville seeks its fifth straight Division I title … The Purple Knights return several players who started a year ago … McDonald averages 18.8 points a game for the Horneys and Degruy averages 14 for St. Aug ... SHS' Teasett is among state's top 2022 QB prospects.
No. 3 Zachary (25-6) vs.
No. 1 Natchitoches Central (23-1)
Class 5A final
7:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: Jalen Bolden, ; NCHS: Darius Young.
ROAD TO THE FINAL: Zachary beat Comeaux 69-56, East St. John 55-44, Northshore 66-39, Walker 58-44; Natchitoches Central beat Lafayette 67-52, St. Amant 69-59, Captain Shreve 41-39, Hahnville 58-48.
GAME NOTES: A battle of playoff opposites as Zachary makes its first title-game appearance in 55 years … NCHS has makes its sixth tourney appearance and seeks its third title and its first since 2016 … Young leads the Chiefs with averages of 21 points and 12 rebounds … Bolden averages 15 points a game for the Broncos.