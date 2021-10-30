Girls
Top qualifiers
200-yard medley relay: 1, St. Amant 1:59.28. 2, St. Joseph's Academy 1:59.29. 3, Baton Rouge High 2:00.71.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal BR, 1:59.01. 2, CeCe Werth, SJA-LA, 2:00.90. 3, Laura Purgerson, SJA-LA, 2:01.53.
200 IM: 1, Elia Achberger, BRHS-LA, 2:17.67. 2, Maddox Saurage, SJA-LA, 2:19.68. 3, Madeline Oubre, SJA-LA, 2:21.20.
50 freestyle: 1, Anna Guidroz, SJA-LA, 26.23. 2, Brinson, Julia, SJA-LA, 26.35. 3, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal BR-LA, 26.51.
100 butterfly: 1, Katie Fawley, SJA-LA, 1:00.15. 2, Claudia Magee, SJA-LA, 1:02.16. 3, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:03.07.
100 freestyle: 1, Anna Guidroz, SJA-LA, 55.89. 2, Elia Achberger, BRHS-LA, 56.59. 3, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal BR-LA, 57.37.
500 freestyle: 1, Marissa Duhe, Lutcher-LA, 6:06.36. 2, Piper Kelly, BRHS-LA, 6:11.65. 3, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant-LA, 6:13.05.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal High School 1:45.75. 2, St. Joseph's Academy 1:48.81. 3, Baton Rouge High School 1:49.21.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, Episcopal BR-LA, 58.73. 2, Kate Fawley, SJA-LA, 1:02.54. 3, Laura Purgerson, SJA-LA, 1:04.08.
100 breaststroke: 1, Madeline Oubre, SJA-LA, 1:11.06. 2, Annie Raven, BRHS-LA, 1:12.45. 3, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant-LA, 1:12.58.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 3:52.84. 2, St. Joseph's Academy 3:55.12. 3, Baton Rouge High 3:55.77.
Boys
Top qualifiers
200 medley relay: 1, University 1:42.93. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:43.75. 3, Catholic 1:44.01.
200 freestyle: 1, Gavin Lanka, BRHS-LA, 1:48.31. 2, Antoni Staszkiewicz, BRHS-LA, 1:49.26. 3, Alex Cooper, CHS-LA, 1:50.05.
200 IM: 1, William DeJean, CHS-LA, 1:58.28. 2, Thomas Duncan, CHS-LA, 2:03.04. 3, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 2:03.82.
50 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal BR-LA, 21.36. 2, Tiago Faleiros, Dunham, 21.42. 3, James Stuckey, CHS-LA, 22.92.
100 butterfly: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 51.91. 2, Jason Ge, BRHS-LA, 54.09. 3, Hugo Widjaja, LIB-LA, 54.31.
100 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal BR-LA, 48.73. 2, Joseph Duncan, CHS-LA, 49.55. 3, Owen Rodrigue, University, 49.61.
500 freestyle: 1, Aiden Monistere, PBS-LA, 5:27.70. 2, Trace Poche, Lutcher-LA, 5:36.98. 3, Sawyer Mittendorf, University, 5:38.78.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Baton Rouge High 1:31.86. 2, Catholic 1:33.35. 3, Denham Springs 1:42.41.
100 backstroke: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 53.61. 2, Kilian Bishop, University, 55.44. 3, Thomas Duncan, CHS-LA, 55.47.
100 breaststroke: 1, Tiago Faleiros, Dunham, 56.75*. 2, Jason Ge, BRHS-LA, 59.71. 3, Carson Crochet, Brusly, 1:01.39.
400 freestyle relay: 1, University 3:23.67. 2, Baton Rouge High 3:23.93. 3, Catholic 3:29.17.