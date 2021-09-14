Zachary High School made quite an impression at Episcopal’s 43rd annual Round Table Run on Saturday, thanks to the fact Caleb Ackman and Rhen Langley were the top two finishers in the three-mile boys varsity race.
But there is more to cross country than what happens at the front of the race, something the Broncos helped illustrate with a fourth-place finish at Highland Road Park.
“It was very exciting to see how well we did as a team,” Zachary coach Julie Fink said. “We’ve seen that kind of race between Caleb and Rhen before. They push each other and feed off each other.
"Getting three in the top 20 was huge. I gave them a race plan, they trusted the plan and they executed it.”
Ackman edged Langley on the final straightaway and won in 15 minutes, 28.62 seconds. Langley (15:34.23) was also among nine finishers who cracked the 16-minute barrier at the first major meet of the year held at Highland.
LeJaune George and Dillon Moree were the other part of the pack that made the Broncos' score of 164 possible. In cross country, seven to 10 runners typically compete in a race, but only the top five finishers score.
Those top five-place finishes are added together to get a score in one of the few sports where the lowest score is also the winning score. Ruston won the meet with a low score of 58.
“The summer is all about building a base for the season,” Moree said. “We worked hard, put in the miles and believe in what we are doing. We do feed off of each other and encourage each other every day, whether we’re a practice, a meet or at school.”
George and Ackman are the team’s two senior leaders. George scored in the 18th position with a personal best of 16:23.30. Moree, a junior, was 51st in 17:23.07. Freshman William Nelson was 92nd at 18:47.05 to round out the scoring.
Moree said he was not particularly happy with his time, though his times did get faster as the race went on. George came into cross country as an 800 meters runner seeking additional training. Since then, he has cut five minutes off his three-mile time in two years.
In cross country, it is all gap management — a term that sounds more like business jargon. George explains the process.
“The way to reach our goals is to cut down the gaps between us and the top runners,” George said. “The summer was about putting in mileage. Now is when we add in more speed work and that will help us close those gaps.
“One thing I like about this team is the way we work together. It’s not one person’s race … it’s our race.”