Boys
1. Scotlandville (24-2): The Class 5A Hornets netted a national ranking from ESPN (No. 23) and two easy wins last week. Scotlandville has won 14 in a row.
2. Catholic (23-2): Like Scotlandville, the 5A Bears locked down two more wins in solid fashion last week.
3. Zachary (20-4): The Broncos continue to climb the 5A ranks and have won five straight by a margin of 15 points or better.
4. Walker (15-6): The 5A Wildcats lost twice last week to quality opponents and look to get back on track.
5. University (18-2): Another week brought two more wins for the Class 3A Cubs, who host 5A East Ascension for an intriguing matchup Tuesday.
6. Madison Prep (15-5): After a couple of tough losses, the Class 3A Chargers appear to be putting it all together with a mix of youth and experience.
7. Brusly (17-3): The 3A Panthers had two solid wins last week, including a win over 4A power Plaquemine on the road.
8. Episcopal (18-3): It’s an eight-game winning streak for the 2A Knights and coach Chris Beckman, who now has 20 wins in each of his past 20 seasons at EHS.
9. Port Allen (17-3): The Class 2A Pelicans bounced back from a loss to Brusly with two solid wins over Class 3A teams last week, including an OT win over BTW-New Orleans. A win over Lafayette's Southside is an added bonus.
10. Dunham (13-8): Tack on one win in the lone game of the week for the 2A Tigers, whose schedule has been among the area’s toughest.
On the outside looking in: East Ascension, Family Christian, Jehovah-Jireh, McKinley, Plaquemine.
Girls
1. Lee (16-4): A road loss to Class 5A Ouachita snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Class 4A Patriots, who remain the leader of the local girls pack.
2. Doyle (19-3): The Class 2A Tigers came out of a rough patch just fine, winning twice last week, including a victory over district rival St. Thomas Aquinas that avenged a previous loss.
3. McKinley (12-8) and Zachary (19-4): Some ups and downs here, but both 5A teams remain in the top group. McKinley’s close loss to Division I nemesis John Curtis figures to be a playoff preview. Meanwhile, the Broncos will learn from two losses last week.
5. East Iberville (22-2): The Class 1A Tigers are a bit of an unknown commodity but were a semifinalist last season and are riding a six-game winning streak with a lineup that is a year older and wiser.
6. University (15-6): The 3A Cubs bounced back from two losses the week before with two solid wins last week as its young, revamped lineup figures things out with on-the-job training.
7. Denham Springs (12-9): The 5A Yellow Jackets lost twice last week and face 1A East Iberville later this week in a need of win.
8. Brusly (20-3): The 3A Panthers continue to impress, opening District 7-3A play last week with wins over Baker and West Feliciana.
9. French Settlement (18-3): It was a 1-1 split for the 2A Lions last week, with a loss to district rival St. Thomas Aquinas and a nondistrict win.
10. St. Michael (13-7): The 4A Warriors roll into District 7-4A play after an off week, looking to continue a six-game winning streak.
On the outside looking in: Episcopal, Dutchtown, Madison Prep, Walker.