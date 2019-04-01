Baseball
Catholic 8, Parkview Baptist 3
Parkview Baptist 010 010 1—3 6 2
Catholic High 000 080 x—8 10 1
W — Wesley Callegan. L — Draper. Leaders: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Washington (2-4, 2B), Holt (1-2, HR, RBI); CATHOLIC: Cason Cullins (2-3, 2 2B, 2 runs), Tyler Wilson (2-3, run), Jackson Thomas (2-3, RBI, run). Records: Catholic High 15-8.
Boys golf
At Beaver Creek
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Plaquemine, 192. 2. West Feliciana, 208.
Medalists: 1. Landon Troxclair, Plaquemine, 42. 1. Jacob Morgan, Plaquemine 42. 2. Preston Acosta, St. John, 43. 3. Daniel Field, West Feliciana, 46
Girls golf
At Pelican Point
Team scores: 1. Episcopal 82. 2. Baton Rouge High 89.
Medalists: 1. Riely Heaslip, Episcopal, 38. 2. Faith Loh, Baton Rouge High, 40. 3.
Caroline Glynn, Episcopal 44.
At The Island-Plaquemine
Par 36
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s 108.
Medalists: 1. Izzy LoBue, St. John, 46. 2. Elly Welsh, St. Joseph’s, 53. 3. Elizabeth Pennington, St. Joseph’s, 55.
Boys tennis
Episcopal 5, St. Michael 0
Singles
Davis Luke, Episcopal won via forfeit
Davis Eglin def. Colton Pike 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Ethan Getty-Carter Rigby def. Jake Cobb-Chandler Courreges 6-0, 6-0
Will McCarthy-Casey Rigby def. Dylan Hart-Austin Joseph 6-1, 6-3
James Bruno-Grant Cretin def. Ben Berry-Jackson Tolbert 6-0, 6-1
Runnels 3, Lee Magnet 0
Singles
Ryan Lam def. William Enright 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Daniel Mayeaux-Eric Huygues def. Ryan Thomas- Joshua Moore 6-1, 6-0
Ian Lansing- Ian Duke def. Jarius Jones- Brandon Rheams 6-2, 1-0 (13)
St. Amant 5, Woodlawn 0
Singles
Presley Sheets, St. Amant def. Jakarie Davis, Woodlawn 6-1, 6-2
St. Amant won via forfeit
Doubles
Hunter Collins-White-Luke Mayon def. Jacob Barnes-Cameron Lindsay 7-6, 6-2
Joshua Lobell-Joel McAlister def. Jared Abshire-Mason Watson 6-0, 6-0
Dean Compton-Ashton Arceneaux def. Devin Trim-Jamarion Johnson 6-0, 6-0
University 5, East Ascension 0
Singles
Ryan Gremillion (U-High) def. Katanyu Vilas 6-0,6-0
Anders Aldridge (U-High) def. Nick Tedeton 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Evan Garner-Thomas Teepell (U-High) def. Josh Marchand-Devin Duplessis 6-2, 6-7, (7-4), (14-12)
Rider Holcomb-Dylan Rouselle (U-High) def. Connor Brand-Sean Hoffman 6-0, 6-0
Charlie Mackey-Cameron Brown (U-High) def. Ryan Lisea-Liam Payne 6-1, 6-2
Girls tennis
Episcopal 3, St. Michael 2
Singles
Laura Gboloo, Episcopal def. Camille Hardee, St. Michael 6-0, 6-2
Emelie Moore, St. Michael def. Maive McCracken, Episcopal 6-1, 2-6, 10-8
Doubles
Katheryn Ensminger-Emilie Vidrine, St. Michael def. Ellie Sim-Emily White, Episcopal 6-2, 6-0
Halle Roman-Anna Whaley, Episcopal def. Madison Spinosa-Ruth Vanhaverbeke, St. Michael 6-4, 6-2
Eden Gurrard-Elaine Gboloo, Episcopal def. Gracie Wood-Rachel Guarisco, St. Michael 6-4, 6-4
Runnels 3, Lee Magnet 0
Singles
Rachel Wehbe def. Olivia Terito 6-2, 6-3
Anna Kadi def. Olivia Broussard 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Sophie Edwards- Kaylee Frieberger (R) def. Darian Jones- Arianna Tran 6-1, 6-4
St. Amant 4, Woodlawn 1
Singles
Jordan Allred, St. Amant def. McKenzie Maggio, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0
Madison Morin, St. Amant def. Emily Cowell, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Halle Medine-Elsa Pearce, Woodlawn def. Arliss Angel-Victoria Boone, St. Amant 7-5, 6-4
Madison Guitrau-Emily Hebert, St. Amant def. Trinh Nguyen-Christian Jones, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-1
Camryn Barker-Alaina Lieux, St. Amant def. Jennnifer Robertson-Fatima Perez, Woodlawn 6-1, 6-3
University High 5, East Ascension 2
Singles
Lilli Verma (UHigh) def. Ann-Marie Frisby 6-0, 6-1
Hannah Kaplan (UHigh) def. Lily Lambert 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
Amaiya Bucknel - Shynell Jacobs (EA) def. Julia Flake- Macy Bush 6-2. 2-6, (11-9)
Caroline Warren- Paige Fellows (UHigh) def. Makenzie Jones - Gabby Gautreau 6-2, 4-6, (11-9)
Melisse Speligene- Megan Remondet (EA) def. Tilley Robinson- Emma-Kate Conner 4-6, 6-4, (10-6)
Livia Roy- Morgan Rathcke (UHigh) def. Rylee Jacob- Jailynne Leban 2-6,6-3, (10-3)
May-Page Wood- Hannah Kaplan (UHigh) def. Olivia Dicket- Alexandra Trinka 6-0, 6-0