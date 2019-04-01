Baseball

Catholic 8, Parkview Baptist 3

Parkview Baptist 010 010 1—3  6 2

Catholic High 000 080 x—8 10 1

W — Wesley Callegan. L — Draper. Leaders: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: Washington (2-4, 2B), Holt (1-2, HR, RBI); CATHOLIC: Cason Cullins (2-3, 2 2B, 2 runs), Tyler Wilson (2-3, run), Jackson Thomas (2-3, RBI, run). Records: Catholic High 15-8.

Boys golf

At Beaver Creek

Par 36

Team scores: 1. Plaquemine, 192. 2. West Feliciana, 208.

Medalists: 1. Landon Troxclair, Plaquemine, 42. 1. Jacob Morgan, Plaquemine 42. 2. Preston Acosta, St. John, 43. 3. Daniel Field, West Feliciana, 46

Girls golf

At Pelican Point

Team scores: 1. Episcopal 82. 2. Baton Rouge High 89.

Medalists: 1. Riely Heaslip, Episcopal, 38. 2. Faith Loh, Baton Rouge High, 40. 3.

Caroline Glynn, Episcopal 44.

At The Island-Plaquemine

Par 36

Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s 108.

Medalists: 1. Izzy LoBue, St. John, 46. 2. Elly Welsh, St. Joseph’s, 53. 3. Elizabeth Pennington, St. Joseph’s, 55.

Boys tennis

Episcopal 5, St. Michael 0

Singles

Davis Luke, Episcopal won via forfeit

Davis Eglin def. Colton Pike 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Ethan Getty-Carter Rigby def. Jake Cobb-Chandler Courreges 6-0, 6-0

Will McCarthy-Casey Rigby def. Dylan Hart-Austin Joseph 6-1, 6-3

James Bruno-Grant Cretin def. Ben Berry-Jackson Tolbert 6-0, 6-1

Runnels 3, Lee Magnet 0

Singles

Ryan Lam def. William Enright 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Daniel Mayeaux-Eric Huygues def. Ryan Thomas- Joshua Moore 6-1, 6-0

Ian Lansing- Ian Duke def. Jarius Jones- Brandon Rheams 6-2, 1-0 (13)

St. Amant 5, Woodlawn 0

Singles

Presley Sheets, St. Amant def. Jakarie Davis, Woodlawn 6-1, 6-2

St. Amant won via forfeit

Doubles

Hunter Collins-White-Luke Mayon def. Jacob Barnes-Cameron Lindsay 7-6, 6-2

Joshua Lobell-Joel McAlister def. Jared Abshire-Mason Watson 6-0, 6-0

Dean Compton-Ashton Arceneaux def. Devin Trim-Jamarion Johnson 6-0, 6-0

University 5, East Ascension 0

Singles

Ryan Gremillion (U-High) def. Katanyu Vilas 6-0,6-0

Anders Aldridge (U-High) def. Nick Tedeton 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Evan Garner-Thomas Teepell (U-High) def. Josh Marchand-Devin Duplessis 6-2, 6-7, (7-4), (14-12)

Rider Holcomb-Dylan Rouselle (U-High) def. Connor Brand-Sean Hoffman 6-0, 6-0

Charlie Mackey-Cameron Brown (U-High) def. Ryan Lisea-Liam Payne 6-1, 6-2

Girls tennis

Episcopal 3, St. Michael 2

Singles

Laura Gboloo, Episcopal def. Camille Hardee, St. Michael 6-0, 6-2

Emelie Moore, St. Michael def. Maive McCracken, Episcopal 6-1, 2-6, 10-8

Doubles

Katheryn Ensminger-Emilie Vidrine, St. Michael def. Ellie Sim-Emily White, Episcopal 6-2, 6-0

Halle Roman-Anna Whaley, Episcopal def. Madison Spinosa-Ruth Vanhaverbeke, St. Michael 6-4, 6-2

Eden Gurrard-Elaine Gboloo, Episcopal def. Gracie Wood-Rachel Guarisco, St. Michael 6-4, 6-4

Runnels 3, Lee Magnet 0

Singles

Rachel Wehbe def. Olivia Terito 6-2, 6-3

Anna Kadi def. Olivia Broussard 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Sophie Edwards- Kaylee Frieberger (R) def. Darian Jones- Arianna Tran 6-1, 6-4

St. Amant 4, Woodlawn 1

Singles

Jordan Allred, St. Amant def. McKenzie Maggio, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0

Madison Morin, St. Amant def. Emily Cowell, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Halle Medine-Elsa Pearce, Woodlawn def. Arliss Angel-Victoria Boone, St. Amant 7-5, 6-4

Madison Guitrau-Emily Hebert, St. Amant def. Trinh Nguyen-Christian Jones, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-1

Camryn Barker-Alaina Lieux, St. Amant def. Jennnifer Robertson-Fatima Perez, Woodlawn 6-1, 6-3

University High 5, East Ascension 2

Singles

Lilli Verma (UHigh) def. Ann-Marie Frisby 6-0, 6-1

Hannah Kaplan (UHigh) def. Lily Lambert 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

Amaiya Bucknel - Shynell Jacobs (EA) def. Julia Flake- Macy Bush 6-2. 2-6, (11-9)

Caroline Warren- Paige Fellows (UHigh) def. Makenzie Jones - Gabby Gautreau 6-2, 4-6, (11-9)

Melisse Speligene- Megan Remondet (EA) def. Tilley Robinson- Emma-Kate Conner 4-6, 6-4, (10-6)

Livia Roy- Morgan Rathcke (UHigh) def. Rylee Jacob- Jailynne Leban 2-6,6-3, (10-3)

May-Page Wood- Hannah Kaplan (UHigh) def. Olivia Dicket- Alexandra Trinka 6-0, 6-0

