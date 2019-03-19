Everything went right for Zachary as things fell apart for Dutchtown Thursday night.
Dutchtown (11-7) held a two-run lead entering the top of the seventh inning. Things went awry for the Griffins defensively and Zachary capitalized with eight runs in the inning to take a 12-6 victory in the nondistrict baseball game played at Dutctown. Freshman pitcher Lane Felder picked up his first win of his career with a 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the seventh to clinch the win.
“He’s a kid that was on the borderline of making varsity, and he didn’t make it first,” said Zachary (15-4) coach Jacob Fisher, “but he continued to work and fight through some adversity and he’s a guy we can trust. He’s a bulldog-type of guy and he came through big for us whenever he came in the game and pitched throughout the game.”
Felder, who pitched three innings of relief, got help from right fielder Keilon Brown. Felder gave up two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Brown came up with a clutch triple with one out to score a run and then scored the next at-bat on a single by third baseman Dylan Jackson.
Brown’s triple sparked an avalanche of offense for Zachary in the inning, which was aided three Dutchtown errors in the inning. The Broncos batted around the lineup in the inning, scoring eight runs on four hits, four walks and three errors.
The inning crippled Dutchtown, which had command of the game in the fifth. With two runners in scoring position and one out, Griffins' catcher Landon Manson caught completed a rundown to get the second out. Zach Braud struck out Zachary catcher Alex Milazzo to get out of the jam and keep the game tied.
Manson started a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth after getting hit by a pitch. Then pitch hitter Dalton Barbier hit a double to move both runners into scoring position. An errant throw resulted in a run for Dutchtown and Barbier safe at third. Designated hitter LaMarcus Jones hit an RBI single to extend the Griffin lead before the previously mentioned collapse in the top of the seventh.
“It’s baseball. The game is never over,” said Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre. “I just told them when things are going good everything is good, but when things go bad somebody has to step up in there and make a big play for us, make a big pitch or get the job done, and we didn’t do that today.”