PORT ALLEN — No. 14 Port Allen (17-13) failed to hold off No. 19 Independence (16-12) after gaining a 15-point lead early first half lead.
Independence roared back in the second half to notch a 53-49 victory in Class 2A bidistrict playoff game Thursday night at PAHS.
To start the game, Port Allen’s guards attacked the basket and relied on Mya Lee and Chelsey White to fight under the rim for second chance points. Lee even stepped out to the perimeter and made two 3-pointers in the first half.
The Pelicans opened second quarter on an 8-0 run to go up 24-9, but Independence continued to fight and chip away at the lead. By the end of the quarter, the Lady Tigers cut the lead to 29-20 with the help of 6 points from Ialiyah Preston.
“I told them, ‘we don’t have a second chance here. If we don’t win, we’re going home,’” said Independence coach Tara Cardaronella. “Maybe they were a little nervous, maybe a little anxious that first quarter. Second quarter they started picking it up, and we knew we had to put pressure. We knew we had to win by shutting (White) down — which that didn’t happen — but we also knew we had to win in transition because we we’re quicker than them.”
In the second half, Independence began to press full court defensively and forced multiple turnovers. Back-to-back threes by Taylor Cardaronella and Frankeya Solomon cut the lead to 29-26, and the high pressure defense led to two easy layups for Independence to make it a one-point game.
The complexion of the game changed when Port Allen’s Braylah Pierson suffered a knee injury on a fast break as the Pelicans led 35-30 with 3:54 left in the third quarter. With Pierson out, Independence’s high-pressure defense smothered Port Allen and caused double-digit turnovers in the second half.
“It’s hard (offensively with Pierson out),” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “We had Mya Lee, who was the point guard last year. She just hadn’t had to be in that position since last year. It was hard on her, but she did a good job towards the end.”
Independence closed the quarter on a 10-3 run and had the lead heading into the fourth quarter. But what is playoff basketball without four ties and two lead changes.
The Lady Tigers broke the game open when Diamond Manuel made a layup in transition to push the lead to 50-46 with 1:20 to go in the game. Port Allen had to begin fouling to give themselves a chance, and Taylor Cardaronella made the front end of the one-on-one on her two trips to the free throw line and Manuel did the same to clinch the victory for Independence with 4.2 seconds left.
White led Port Allen with 17 points, and Taylor Cardaronella had 18 for Independence.