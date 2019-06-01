District 4-5A
First team
Pitchers: Dalton Diez, Denham Springs, Jr.; Cody King, Walker, Jr.; Tanner Hall, Walker, Jr.; Zack Farr, Zachary, Sr.
Catcher: Alex Milazzo, Zachary, Sr.
Infielders: Brant Smith, Live Oak, So., first base; Brant Chauvin, Central, Sr., second base; Lane Hutchinson, Live Oak, Sr., third base; Cade Doughty, Denham Springs, Sr., shortstop.
Outfielders: Sam Kenerson, Central, Jr.; Tyler Evans, Denham Springs, Sr.; Jayden Williams, Zachary, Jr.; Keilon Brown, Zachary, Jr.
Designated hitter: Maverick McClure, Zachary, Jr.
Utility: Drew Lasseigne, Central, Sr.; Dalton Aspholm, Central, Sr.; Josh Preston, Denham Springs, Sr.; Sal Palermo, Live Oak, Sr.
Second team
Pitchers: Jimmie Johnson, Central, Fr.; Conner Cassels, Central, So.; Ethan Prescott, Live Oak, So.; Paul Howard, Walker, Jr.
Catcher: Cody Guidry, Live Oak, Sr.
Infielders: Brennan Hall, Denham Springs, Jr.; Jamaal Green, Scotlandville, Jr.; Dakota Wilson, Walker, Jr.; Creed David, Zachary, Sr.; Noah Juan, Denham Springs, Jr.; Rhett Roseveer, Live Oak, Jr.;
Outfielders: Eddie Pezant, Central, Sr.; David Frye, Denham Springs, Sr.; Ca, Dickerson, Live Oak, Sr.; Tyler Harrison, Scotlandville, Sr.; Graham Smith, Walker, Sr.
Utility: Alex Lacey, Scotlandville, Sr.; Jardein Rogers, Scotlandville, So.; Dylan Jackson, Zachary, Jr.; Brady Hernandez, Zachary, Jr.
Designated hitter: Jude Gremillion, Central, Fr.; Matt Delaney, Denham Springs, Sr.; Anthony Gibbs, Scotlandville, Jr.
Gold Glove: Lane Hutchinson, Live Oak
Co-Most Valuable Players: Cade Doughty, Denham Springs, Alex Milazzo, Zachary
LSWA MVP: Cade Doughty, Denham Springs
Coach of the Year: Jacob Fisher, Zachary
District 5-5A
First team
Pitchers: Brock Perry, Catholic; Nicholas Judice, Catholic; Jesse Miller, Dutchtown; Blaise Foote, East Ascension.
Catchers: Jacob Falgoust, East Ascension; Matthew Lee, Catholic
Infielders: Grant Griffin, East Ascension; Mason Zambo, Catholic; Trey Webb, St. Amant; Brayden Caskey, Dutchtown.
Outfielders: Kael Babin, East Ascension; Zach Ordeneaux, Catholic; Alex Crifasi, Catholic; Cohen Parent, Dutchtown.
Utility: Jackson Thomas, Catholic; Will Reed, Dutchtown; Addison Ainsworth, Catholic; Carter Gautreau, East Ascension; Reese Lipoma, St. Amant
Second team
Pitchers: Brock Barthelemy, Dutchtown; Wesley Callegan, Catholic; Teddy Webb, St. Amant; Chance Simmons, East Ascension.
Catchers: Brock Bourgeois, St. Amant; Landon Manson, Dutchtown
Infielders: Earl Thomas, McKinley; Eric Hebert, Catholic; Garrett Leeper, East Ascension; Trey Martin, Dutchtown.
Outfielders: Kason Cullins, Catholic; Dalton Barbier, Dutchtown; Lathan Bourgeois, St. Amant; Beau Landry, East Ascension
Utility: KeJason Green, McKinley; LaMarcus Jones, Dutchtown; Alin Presmanes, Broadmoor; Zach Braud, Dutchtown; Blake Peterson, East Ascension
Gold Glove: Matthew Lee, Catholic
Most Valuable Player: Jackson Thomas, Catholic
Coach of the Year: Brad Bass, Catholic
District 6-4A
First team
Pitchers: Beau Saucier, St. Michael; Ty Morales, Plaquemine; Kyle St. Pierre, Lutcher; Ben Blakeney, Parkview Baptist; Brandon Barrient, Parkview Baptist; Hunter Draper. Parkview Baptist.
Catchers: Dustin Phillipe, Parkview Baptist; Connor Badeaux, St. Michael
Infielders: Beau Carmardelle, Parkview Baptist; Brennan Holt, Parkview Baptist; Rhett Whitney, Lutcher; C.J. Cullen, Lutcher; Kyle Boiteaux, St. Michael.
Outfielders: Tucker Ganley, Parkview Baptist; Terry Tolliver, Parkview Baptist; Jacob Hebert, Plaquemine; Cody Williams, St. Michael.
Designated hitter: Cade Maginnis, Parkview Baptist
Utility: Christian Reier, Parkview Baptist; Reid Griffon, Plaquemine; Kolby Bourgeois, Lutcher; Landon Lambert, Lutcher; Kyke Washington, Parkview Baptist
Second team
Pitchers: Ryan Harland, Parkview Baptist; Tyler Rube, St. Michael; Jude Serio, Woodlawn; Bailey Richard, Lutcher; Hunter Ponson, Parkview Baptist.
Catcher: Zack Poche, Lutcher
Infielders: Cooper Jones, Parkview Baptist; Drake Brigalia, Plaquemine; Joe Hamilton, Plaquemine; Nick Brister, St. Michael.
Outfielders: Gage Crowdus, Lutcher; Connor Allen, Plaquemine; Ethan Smith, St. Michael; Joseph Sant, Woodlawn
Utility: Franklin Ritter, Woodlawn; Luke Wilson, St. Michael; Larry Campbell, Tara
Most Valuable Player: Hunter Draper, Parkview Baptist
Coach of the Year: Emrick Jagneaux, Parkview Baptist
District 6-3A
First team
Pitchers: Dylan Carmouche, University, Jr.; Lance Wade, University, Jr.; Caleb Dunn, Brusly, Sr.; Kenneth Walker, Madison Prep, Jr.
Catcher: Derrek Lathon, University, Jr.; Tyler Tussey, Brusly, Sr.
Infielders: Jacob Burke, University, Sr.; Reid Segar, University, Jr.; Peyton Lamartiniere, West Feliciana, Sr.; McCade Wright, Brusly, Jr.
Outfielders: Major Burns, Madison Prep, Jr.; Sebastian Dexter, Brusly, Sr.; Brock Slaton, University, So.; Aleksander Popov, University, Sr.
Utility: Christian Scherer, University, Jr.; Braden Corkern, West Feliciana, So.; Bray Bourgoyne, Brusly, Jr.; Tyler Albert, Brusly, Jr.; Jason Perry, Madison Prep, Jr.
Second team
Pitchers: Matthew Jones, Brusly, Sr.; Brady Trisler, West Feliciana, So.; Drake Weller, West Feliciana, Fr.
Catcher: Hunter Girior, West Feliciana, Jr.
Infielders: Zayyir Wells, Madison Prep, So.; Dawson Labauve, Brusly, Jr.; Nic Lester, West Feliciana, Fr.; Ethan Butler, University, So.
Outfielders: Wade Curry, Brusly, So.; Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, So.
Most Valuable Player: Jacob Burke, University
Coach of the Year: Justin Morgan, University
District 7-3A
First team
Pitchers: Jake Fowler, Jewel Sumner, Sr.; Micah Cleveland, Albany, Jr.; Donovan Giamalva, Albany, Sr.; Ethan Patterson, Loranger, Sr.; Chance Turner, Bogalusa, So.
Catcher: Jake Fontenot, Sumner, Sr.
Infielders: Breyer Zahn, Loranger, Jr., first base; Brock Bennett, Albany, Jr. second base; Brock Bankston, Albany, Jr., third base; Kaden Beyl, Loranger, So., shortstop
Outfielders: Josh Turner, Sumner, Sr.; Jacob Gaude, Hannan, Sr.; Tyresse Roussell, Bogalusa, Jr.; Slade Bankston, Albany, Jr.
Designated hitter: Clayton Bethel, Loranger, Jr.
Utility: Trent Fontelle, Hannan, Jr.
Second team
Pitchers: Derreck Womack, Sumner, Sr.; Daniel Spears, Sumner, So.; Reid Raborn, Albany, Jr.; Duncan Woods, Hannan, Jr.; Breyer Zahn, Loranger, Jr.
Catcher: Israel Carrera, Hannan, Jr.
Infielders: Tristin King, Sumner, Sr.; Shelton Starkey, Loranger, Sr.; Jarvis Dawson, Bogalusa, So.; Jaden Temple, Sumner, So.
Outfielders: Logan Hakenjos, Hannan, Jr.; B.J. Jackson, Loranger, Sr.; Will Brasher, Loranger, Sr.; Ethan Crayton, Loranger, So.
Designated hitter: Joey Smith, Albany, Sr.
Utility: Acey Martin, Albany, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Brock Bennett, Albany
District 8-2A
First team
Pitchers: Stephen Still, Dunham, Jr.; Tyler Thomas, Dunham, Sr.; Jake Lim, Dunham, Sr.; Griff Strain, Episcopal, Jr.
Catchers: Nic Suire, Dunham, Jr.; Peyton Sybrandt, Episcopal, Jr.
Infielders: Reed Godbery, Dunham, Sr.; Nick Cambias, Dunham, Sr.; Kobe Semien, Dunham, Sr.; Luke Hill, Episcopal, Fr.
Outfielders: Austin Richard, Dunham, Sr.; Jackson Boone, Dunham, Sr.; Ethan Amedee, Episcopal, Jr.
Designated hitter: Sean Brooks, Episcopal, Jr.
Utility: Darren Taylor, Northeast, So.; Jon’trellis Goudeau, East Feliciana, Sr.; Kaleb Saizan, Port Allen, Sr.; Bryson Monte, Church Academy, Fr.; James Caillouet, Dunham, Jr.
Most Valuable Player: Austin Richard, Dunham
Coach of the Year: Sham Gabehart, Dunham
District 10-2A
First team
Pitchers: Collin Hayden, Springfield, Jr.; Brice Fruge, French Settlement, Sr.; John Blanchard, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr.; Luke Sweeney, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; Brock Adams, Doyle, Jr.
Catcher: Sam Smith, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.
Infielders: Tyson Stewart, Doyle, So.; Braden Keen, Doyle, So.; Mason Davis, Doyle, Sr.; Jonas LeBourgeois, French Settlement, Jr.
Outfielders: Logan Turner, Doyle, So.; Trent Fischer, Springfield, So.; Gannon Allison, French Settlement, Jr.
Utility: Andrew Yuratich, Doyle, So.; Parker Stewart, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr.; Roman Hodges, French Settlement, Jr.; Zac Wild, Springfield, Sr.
Second team
Pitchers: Kolt Mitchell, Doyle, Sr.; Hunter Wheat, French Settlement, So.; Kendall Stanga, Springfield, Sr.
Catcher: Cole Mack, Doyle, Sr.
Infielders: Tyler Domiano, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr.; Ryan Dawsey, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; Casey Artigues, St. Thomas Aquinas, So.; Trevor Freeman, Springfield, Jr.
Outfielders: Cade Watts, Doyle, So.; Braden McLin, Doyle, Fr.; Edward Allison, French Settlement, Fr.
Utility: Blake Lobell, Springfield, Fr.; Jordan Tripani, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fr.; Ben Andrews, French Settlement, So.; Brock Berringer, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; Riley Keller, French Settlement, Jr.; Will McMorris, French Settlement, Fr.
Most Valuable Player: Tyson Stewart, Doyle
Coach of the Year: Tim Beatty, Doyle
District 5-1A
First team
Pitchers: Jacob LeJeune, Westminster Christian, Sr.; Cade Manuel, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Sr.; Cameron Lee, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.; Logan Brown, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Jr.
Catcher: Mac Thibodeaux, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
Infielders: Wesley Launey, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Sr.; Zach Mengarelli, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.; Cameron Gauthier, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.; Brennan Bates, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Jr.
Outfielders: Holden Broussard, Westminster Christian, Jr.; J.T. Harper, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, Sr.; Devin Thierry, Opelousas Catholic, Sr.
Utility: Ben Scott, Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Jr.; Jobee Boone, Westminster Christian, Sr.; Hunter Millican, Slaughter Community, Sr.; Gabe Fontenot, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte, So.; Rylan Ewing, False River, So.
Second team
Pitchers: Drew Bordelon, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte; Dylan Savoie, False River; Trace Schexnayder, Slaughter Charter; C - Garrett Fontenot, Sacred Heart-VP;
Infielders: Damarco Goss, Slaughter Charter; Christian Duplechin, Sacred Heart-VP; Aiden Vosburg, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Noah Thibodeaux, Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
Outfielders: Micah Cifreo, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Alec Gotro, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte; Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic.
Utility: Sam Pitre, Opelousas Catholic; Nick Carriere, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Seth Broussard, Westminster Christian; Drake Guidry, Opelousas Catholic; Colin Grezaffi, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Gage Bihm, Opelousas Catholic; Zach Bacilla, Westminster Christian
Most Valuable Player: Zach Mengarelli, Opelousas Catholic
Coach of the Year: Justin Boyd, Opelousas Catholic
District 6-1A
First team
Pitchers: Tre’ Medine, Ascension Catholic; Hunter Walker, Ascension Catholic; Adam Blanchard, St. John; Nic Montalbano, Ascension Christian.
Catchers: Ben Bucher, St. John; Darian Pierce, White Castle
Infielders: Justin Rivet, St. John; Collin Barbee, St. John; Sal Montalbano, Ascension Christian; Rodney Blanchard, Ascension Catholic.
Outfielders: Mason Zeringue, Ascension Catholic; Grant Blanchard, St. John; John Smothers, Southern Lab; T.J. Hookfin, Kentwood.
Designated hitter: Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic
Utility: JB Broussard, Ascension Catholic; Taylor Dupont, St. John; Angelo Izzard, Southern Lab; Trey Palmer, Kentwood.
Second team
Pitchers: Hunter Schurba, St. John; Ty Robins, Ascension Christian; Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic; Sam Mire, Ascension Catholic.
Catcher: Parker Hales, Ascension Catholic.
Infielders: Connor Barbee, St. John; Darius Smith, White Castle; Hunter Jacobs, Ascension Christian; Baylor Leonard, Ascension Catholic.
Outfielders: Adam Theriot, St. John; Tyler Cambre, Ascension Christian; Brock Acosta, Ascension Catholic; Herman Brister III, Southern Lab.
Designated hitter: Andrew Landry, Ascension Catholic
Utility: Jacob Harrelson, East Iberville; Kobe Green, White Castle; Hayden Smith, Southern Lab; Bryce Cooper, Kentwood; LaBrandon Cooper, Kentwood.
Most Valuable Player: Ben Bucher, St. John
District 7-B
First team
Pitchers: Chase Guitreau, Maurepas, Sr.; Ricky Harrison, Runnels, Jr.; Dustin Rushing, Holden, Sr.
Catchers: Hunter Dupuy, Maurepas, Sr.; Robby Harrison, Runnels, Fr.
Infielders: Grayson Gulley, Runnels, Jr.; Hunter Bordelon, Holden, So.; Cole Bovia, Maurepas, Sr.; Trevor Bovia, Maurepas, Sr.
Outfielders: Collin Bueche, Runnels, Sr.; Aiden McCoy, Maurepas, Jr.; Trey Brumfield, Mt. Hermon, Sr.; Jake Best, Runnels, So.
Utility: Colby Smith, Mt. Hermon, Jr.; Gammon Grassal, Kenner Discovery, So.; Layne Sykes, Holden, Sr.
Second team
Pitchers: L.A. Salinas, Maurepas, Jr.; Sam Haase, Runnels, Jr.; Braedon Wascom, Holden, So.
Catchers: Luke Lebougeois, Holden, Fr.; Blake Nicholson, Runnels, Fr.
Infielders: Colby Penalber, Maurepas, Fr.; Blaine Nicholson, Runnels, Fr.; Clinton Roux, Mt. Hermon, Jr.; Cole Forbes, Holden, Sr.
Outfielders: Brett Hutchinson, Holden, Jr.; Trevelle Brumfield, Mt. Hermon, Jr.; Trent King, Runnels, Sr.
Utility: Preston Sturgis, Maurepas, Fr.; Blaze Frasier, Kenner Discovery, Jr.; Justin Taliaferro, Runnels, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Hunter Dupuy, Maurepas
Coach of the Year: Anthony Gregoire, Maurepas