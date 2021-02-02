ZACHARY — A boxscore can be misleading. Zachary reserve Cairah Green proved that point in a huge way Tuesday night.
With the score tied and the clock winding down, Green took a pass from Kali Howard on the left wing and buried a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
It was Green's only basket of the night. And it was enough to give Zachary a 40-37 come-from-behind win over Walker in a District 4-5A girls basketball game played at Zachary.
“I like shooting from the side. … I practice it all the time,” Green said. “(Howard) passed me the ball and I stayed calm.”
“I knew she would make it,” a smiling Howard said. “No doubt.”
With the win, the Broncos (18-7, 2-0) remain unbeaten in 4-5A. Walker is 25-3 and 1-1.
“We just kept fighting,” Zachary coach Tami McClure said. “They’re a great team, and I think it was a great match-up. We locked it up a little better on defense in the second half.
“Cairah doesn’t normally take that shot, but she has been burying them in practice. One hell of a game both ways.”
Walker point guard Caitlyn Travis scored a game-high 17 points. Alissa O’Dell had 12 and Howard added 10 for Zachary in a matchup of two teams ranked in the top eight of the LHSAA's Class 5A unofficial power ratings.
Pressure defense led by both teams led to 19 first-half turnovers. Each team had a decisive surge.
Walker made just 1 of 11 first-quarter shots. That gave Zachary the opening to build 13-4 lead. Walker turned the tables in the second quarter and took a 14-13 lead on a layup by Ji’Miya Vann with 4:12 left.
Zachary scored the final six points and led 19-14 at halftime, thanks to Howard’s jumper in the lane with 1:15 mark.
Travis scored six third-quarter points as Walker grabbed the lead again. The Wildcats could not hold it. Aaliyah Martin’s putback with 18.1 seconds to go tied it at 29.
“I told my girls they played hard enough, but we just did not play smart enough at key times,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “We were ahead by five points. There are times when you need to manage the clock.
“We did have some of our younger girls, like Ja'Miya who gave us big minutes.”
A Travis layup gave Walker the lead seconds into the fourth quarter. Travis made 3 of 4 free throws to extend the Wildcats lead to 36-31 with 4:41 to go.
Zachary then spread the floor to create driving lanes for Howard. She scored three straight baskets to give ZHS a 37-36 lead with 2:27 left.
A Travis free throw tied it at the 1:04 mark.
“We felt like we had something to prove,” Green said. “They are No. 2 (in the 5A power ratings) and we are No. 8. They are a rival. We wanted it.”