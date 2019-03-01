Last season, Walker went into overtime to defeat Landry-Walker for the Class 5A championship.
The Wildcats did not need an extra period to earn a return trip to the boys state tournament against the same Chargin’ Bucs team Friday. Brian Thomas scored 23 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Walker to a 66-52 victory against Landry-Walker at the Wildcats’ gym.
Walker (28-9) never trailed after the opening minutes of the game. The Wildcats, who led by as many as 15 points on two occasions, simply had to hold off the Chargin’ Bucs (24-10) down the stretch.
Landry-Walker made one final run at Walker midway through the fourth quarter. Baskets by Jamond Vincent and Jason Joseph reduced the Chargin’ Bucs’ deficit to seven points at 54-47 with 2:53 remaining in the game.
The Wildcats answered with consecutive field goals by Thomas and Trent Montgomery to go on top 58-47 with 2:01 to play. Jalen Cook scored five of his 19 points in the last two minutes to send Walker to the semifinals against Ouachita next week in Lake Charles.
Thomas and Cook accounted for most of the production for the Wildcats. Thomas was 7-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-2 on 3-pointers, and made eight of his 13 foul shots. Cook missed 14 of his 17 field goal attempts, but he was 10-of-11 at the foul line.
“Brian is one of those guys who is hard to stop when he gets his motor running,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “He is a great athlete. It is hard to contain him when he gets going.
“People are game-planning for Jalen. Landry-Walker got into Jalen and did a good job making the shots difficult for him. He made the free throws for us down the stretch. Both of these guys are special players.”
Walker built a comfortable advantage during the final four minutes of the second quarter. Holding a 16-10 lead, the Wildcats went on a 13-4 run. Thomas and Cook were responsible for all but three of the 13 Walker points.
Thomas started the Wildcats outburst by sinking two foul shots with 4:12 before halftime. Cook, who missed his first six field goal attempts, knocked down a 3-pointer less than one minute later to put Walker on top 21-10.
Following a basket by Landry-Walker’s Vincent, Thomas and Cook accounted for five consecutive points. A 3-pointer by Thomas and a field goal by Cook put the Wildcats ahead 26-12. After a field goal by Dywan Griffin, Graham Smith’s 3-pointer gave Walker a 29-14 lead.
“We took too many quick shots in the first half,” Landry-Walker coach Wilfred Antoine said. “That created a lot of things for their offense. In the second half, we turned up the pressure and got some steals. But, they knocked down their free throws at the end.”
The Chargin’ Bucs trailed by as few as six points on two occasions in the third quarter. Each time, Thomas and Cook scored to rebuild the Walker advantage. The Wildcats took a 44-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Dywan Griffin was the leading scorer for Landry-Walker with 15 points. The Chargin’ Bucs shot just 32 percent from the field (18-of-57). Walker made 48 percent of its field goal attempts (21-of-44).