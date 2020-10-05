Call it the storm before the storm. As meteorologists tracked the movement of Hurricane Delta on Monday, Baton Rouge area football coaches made their moves.
With the storm expected to make landfall in Louisiana later this week, Catholic High was among three schools that got LHSAA approval to move their Week 2 games up to Wednesday.
The Bears will now host Edna Karr for one of the biggest nondistrict games of the year at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Stadium, said Karr coach Brice Brown. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday.
Albany hosts DeQuincy, Episcopal hosts Pope John Paul II and Slaughter Community Charter at Varnado also are now set for Wednesday.
“So far we have approved nine requests to move games up to Wednesday statewide and at least one more is pending,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “We are working with the schools on this so they can get their games in if possible.”
Bonine said both schools must make the request in writing to move a game Wednesday, which is not a day varsity teams normally play. He said most other schools seeking changes were moving from Friday to either Thursday, Saturday or Sunday.
Six local games were moved from Friday to Thursday — Lake Charles College Prep at Zachary, Jewel Sumner vs. St. Michael at Olympia Stadium, Madison Prep at Brusly, West Feliciana at Baker, Mentorship Academy at Parkview Baptist and Riverside Academy vs. Catholic-PC at NRG Field in New Roads.
An additional game, South Plaquemines at Scotlandville, was moved from Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday.
One local Class 5A team, Class 5A Walker High, lost its Week 2 when COVID-19 issues forced Landry-Walker to cancel its game at Walker on Friday night.
COVID quandaries
Landry-Walker was among the latest schools to disclose COVID-related cancellations. Two teams who played each other this past Friday night — Central Lafourche and South Lafourche — disclosed their issues over the weekend.
Though the schools have a combined total of over 20 players who reportedly tested positive for COVID according to a media source, neither had canceled its Week 2 game as of Monday.
Lutcher is scheduled to face South Lafourche, coached by B.J. Young, an East Ascension assistant last season. CLHS also has a first-year coach in former White Castle head coach Aaron Meyer.
Bonine said 17 football schools statewide have reported COVID-19 issues over the past two weeks, 11 of those schools were forced to cancel games. The LHSAA has approximately 250 football schools. Once teams finish quarantine, Bonine said they will resume their schedule.
“This is something we prepared for,” Bonine said. “It is not just a Louisiana issue, it is a national issue. There are approximately 20 states playing football right now and all have had some COVID-19 cases.
“We want to make sure schools follow guidelines, have players quarantine and then get back to the field.”
After Week 1 games last week, Bonine said the LHSAA received seven reports about schools who reportedly did not following protocol on wearing masks, social distancing and fans social distancing. He said those reports are being investigated.
Gabehart resigns
Sham Gabehart, The Dunham School’s varsity baseball coach and head of baseball operations, resigned Monday.
Gabehart spent five seasons at Dunham. The Tigers were the top playoff seed in Division III select in 2019 and were 10-1 last season when the coronavirus pandemic ended the season last spring.
“When I came here, we had 17 players in the program, and now I think we are up to 55 or 57,” said Gabehart, a Kentucky native. “I am grateful for the opportunity and success we have. I don’t have definite plans for what I will do next, but I trust God to lead me in the right direction.”
Hall of Fame induction
The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony originally scheduled for April will be held at the LHSAA’s offices at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Because of COVID-19, the event is not open to the public.
Local inductees include the late Billy Cannon of Istrouma, LSU’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Pro Football Hall of Famer Johnny Robinson, a tennis/football star at University High and LSU, NFL quarterback Doug Williams of Chaneyville High and softball pitcher Ashley Lewis Rush.