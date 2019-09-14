Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed
Thursday
Local/area
North Central (5-1A) vs. Mentorship (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Central Private (6-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads
Friday
5A/4A
Belaire (7-4A) at Central (4-5A)
St. Amant (5-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Captain Shreve (1-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Walker (4-5A) at Fontainebleau (6-5A)
Madison Prep (7-3A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Brandon (Miss.) at Zachary (4-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at University (7-3A)
Covington (6-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Northwest (5-3A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
McKinley (5-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium
Woodlawn (5-5A) at Riverside (9-1A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Plaquemine (7-4A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A)
Brusly (7-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia
Tara (7-4A) at Northeast (7-2A)
Baton Rouge area
Wossman (2-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
Dunham (7-2A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Albany (8-3A) at Springfield (9-2A)
Loranger (8-3A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2A)
Jewel Sumner (8-3A) at St. Helena (8-2A)
Amite (8-2A) vs. Capitol (7-2A) at Memorial Stadium
East Feliciana (7-2A) at Kentwood (8-2A)
Episcopal (7-2A) at Country Day (9-1A)
Port Allen (7-2A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)
Houma Christian (6-2A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
Varnado (8-2A) at East Iberville (7-1A)
Hamilton Christian (4-1A) at St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A)
West St. Mary (7-2A) at White Castle (7-1A)