Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed

Thursday

Local/area

North Central (5-1A) vs. Mentorship (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Central Private (6-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads

Friday

5A/4A

Belaire (7-4A) at Central (4-5A)

St. Amant (5-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Captain Shreve (1-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Walker (4-5A) at Fontainebleau (6-5A)

Madison Prep (7-3A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Brandon (Miss.) at Zachary (4-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at University (7-3A)

Covington (6-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Northwest (5-3A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium

Woodlawn (5-5A) at Riverside (9-1A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Plaquemine (7-4A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A)

Brusly (7-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia

Tara (7-4A) at Northeast (7-2A)

Baton Rouge area

Wossman (2-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

Dunham (7-2A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Albany (8-3A) at Springfield (9-2A)

Loranger (8-3A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (8-2A)

Jewel Sumner (8-3A) at St. Helena (8-2A)

Amite (8-2A) vs. Capitol (7-2A) at Memorial Stadium

East Feliciana (7-2A) at Kentwood (8-2A)

Episcopal (7-2A) at Country Day (9-1A)

Port Allen (7-2A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)

Houma Christian (6-2A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

Varnado (8-2A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

Hamilton Christian (4-1A) at St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A)

West St. Mary (7-2A) at White Castle (7-1A)

View comments