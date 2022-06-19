For Brenda LeBlanc, strikingly personal memories flowed in a rapid-fire cadence — much like the rhythm of the volleyball drills that framed her life as an athlete and a Hall of Fame high school coach.
The Lafayette native was reflecting on a 37-word statute that, over the course of five decades, has made an enormous impact on sports across the nation.
“Title IX ... the thing that changed my life,” LeBlanc said.
“Where I went to high school was different. Competing in athletics gave me opportunities I never dreamed of. And the career I wanted.
“I went to one national tournament for volleyball and one for basketball between my junior and senior year. When I got home to Lafayette, there were shoeboxes full of letters from colleges on the table. Schools wanted to give me scholarships. My father did not know what to think. He wasn’t sure how I would go to college before then.”
Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX becoming law. The statute was a game-changer for LeBlanc and so many others across the U.S. The state of Louisiana, too.
Although Title IX is commonly associated with gender equity in sports, the statute makes no mention of sports. It was part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which prohibits exclusion from activities or being denied benefits under any education program based on a person’s sex. Added guidance on gender equity in athletics was provided in 1975.
The 50th anniversary fosters debates about the changes Title IX ushered into Louisiana and nationwide. Few topics are off limits, including its unanticipated role in handling of sexual assault and harassment on college campuses.
Many contend that Title IX falls short of its objectives. LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has her own story — and it started with baseball, not the sport she's best known for.
As someone who grew up through the Title IX era, competing as a player and coach at the highest level, Mulkey offers an open-ended observation.
“We really have come a long way in 50 years. There is still a lot of work left to do,” Mulkey said. “But as far as getting to a finish line and being able to say. ‘This is it; we’re done’? No, I do not see that. I think it (Title IX) is going to continue to evolve as we do.”
LeBlanc starred in volleyball and basketball at Northside. At Tulane, she played volleyball for four years and basketball for one year. As a high school coach, LeBlanc went on to compile a 786-188 record and won 12 LHSAA volleyball titles — seven at Episcopal School of Acadiana and five at St. Joseph’s Academy.
Mulkey and LeBlanc are among the many athletes who forged their path through Title IX and began coaching.
Two legendary college coaches — softball’s Yvette Girouard (UL, LSU) and LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux — were pre-Title IX athletes.
Joanette Batiste Boutte (LSU), Janice Walker Charles (Southeastern Louisiana) also were among those who helped integrate women’s college athletics in south Louisiana in the mid-1970s.
All provide their own examples of the challenges Louisiana’s athletes faced before and since Title IX.
Asked what the legacy of Title IX should mean for today’s female athletes, LeBlanc offered: “Tell them it provided opportunities, but it wasn’t easy. What they see and have today is so different.”
Like Mulkey, many see it as a work in progress, even 50 years later.
Legendary former LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux agrees: “You always have forward steps to take. Now you have the #MeToo movement and so many other things that fall under Title IX. That’s a new prong of what needs to be nurtured and cared for. Once you fight one battle, there is always another.”
For every "success" story like Mulkey or LeBlanc, there are others. Participation of girls in high school athletics is now up to 3.5 million, according to a 2022 report by the Coalition of Women and Girls in Education. The study also shows girls have 1 million fewer opportunities to compete. It also says female college athletes have 20,000 opportunities.
Ahead of their time
Proof that women's rise to prominence was not easy is a common thread that permeated through the history of women’s athletics, even decades before Title IX.
Jesse Owens’ exploits in the 1936 Berlin Olympics were legendary. So, too, were those of New Orleans native Mickey Patterson Tyler, who shattered barriers 12 years later.
Patterson, a graduate of Gilbert Academy, won a bronze medal in the 200 meters at the 1948 London Olympics, becoming the first Black woman to win an Olympic medal.
Alexandria native Clifford Ann Creed was a mainstay on the LPGA tour throughout the 1960s. She won 11 LPGA titles and was the top money winner for six straight years.
Louisiana’s rich tradition in girls and women’s basketball stands above other sports. But in the 1960s, Lin Gamble had to leave Louisiana to become a three-time All-American at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, when NAIA women’s basketball was dominant.
Gamble, a Grand Cane native, was a three-year member of the U.S. national team and competed in both the World University Games and Pan American Games in 1971 — five years before the first U.S. Olympic women's team.
Ground zero and beyond
When Breaux retired as LSU’s gymnastics coach in 2020, a chapter of women’s sports history closed after 43 years.
The Donaldsonville native competed in gymnastics at Southeastern Louisiana and was on track to earn a spot on the 1972 Olympic team before a career-ending knee injury.
Breaux later transferred to LSU and was on the ground floor of many things post-Title IX. In the 1970s, circumstances were quite different than the final 20 years of her career, when Breaux's teams set attendance records and got their own practice facility.
“It (Title IX) did not make things great all of a sudden. That was the period when colleges were trying to figure out how to dodge all the bullets (with compliance),” Breaux said. “I transferred to LSU as a student. I was in graduate school when it was decided volleyball, basketball, tennis and swimming were going to be varsity sports and would begin to get scholarships.”
Gymnastics, she said, was not going to be among the first scholarship sports. But Pat Newman, the first tennis coach and women's sports coordinator, was brought in to work with athletic director Carl Maddox. Newman saw gymnastics.
“Without Pat Newman and Bill Bankhead (then director of intramural and minor sports), I am not sure where we would have been,” Breaux said. “It was very challenging. What we did, we did because we were committed and refused to take no for an answer.”
Breaux was the LSU gymnastics program’s second coach and was hired initially as a graduate assistant coach at $1,200 per semester. Her first team had two or three scholarships, she recalls, and more scholarships were added in the years that followed.
Breaux noted that in the early years, jobs in women's athletics involved coaching and much more. During a long conversation about the start of Title IX, Breaux mentioned Newman, who died in April, multiple times.
She recalls Newman driving teams on buses to games and selling concessions — whatever was needed. Breaux recalls staying in a dorm with the women’s basketball team one Christmas and other extra duties, such as working fund-raising camps.
“She (Newman) fought a lot of battles that kept everyone else afloat,” Breaux said. “For years, it never got easier. But I think when Skip Bertman got hired (as athletic director), it was a true changing of the guard.
“I went in for an end-of-the-year meeting after his second or third year, and (Bertman) said, ‘Your bonus will be in your next check.’ I said, ‘What bonus?’ That was new.”
Breaking multiple barriers
Janice Walker Charles and Connie Martin were part of Southeastern Louisiana’s first women’s basketball team in 1974-75.
Charles was an Albany High standout who went on to coach Glen Oaks High to girls basketball prominence. Her memories echo more than one distant era.
“Schools were integrated before my freshman year at Albany,” Charles said. “Before that, I went to an all-Black school that did not have a gym. We did not have sports teams.
“Without basketball, I am not even sure I would have finished high school.”
Charles’ route to and through basketball never followed a straight line. Albany and other Livingston Parish schools have a long, rich history of girls basketball. Making the team was not a given.
Charles learned to play basketball in two years of physical education classes, then joined the team of legendary coach Jo Ann Smith.
“It was a scary time. I was the first Black player on the team, and my coach took care of me,” Charles said. “She taught me more about the game. I also know now she shielded me from things.
“Then coach (Linda) Puckett came to my house. I am not even sure how she found me. I had no idea Southeastern was going to have a team. But it was close to home. It worked for me.”
Puckett coached at Hammond-area rival Mt. Hermon and was hired to coach multiple women’s sports at SLU in 1974-75. Martin played for Puckett at Mt. Hermon.
According to a new book on the SLU's athletic history by longtime sports information director Larry Hymel, there were no scholarships available for women that first year.
Puckett, he said, found other ways to help players get into school.
It was the start of a program that would win an Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Division II basketball title in its third season in 1977.
A banner commemorating that achievement hangs in the rafters at SLU, a tribute to Louisiana’s first collegiate women’s basketball champion. LSU was the AIAW Division I runner-up that year. Louisiana Tech won its first AIAW title in 1981.
Charles played two seasons and was not part of the title team. Her career ended when she became pregnant with her son Robert, who went on to play football at Southern University, the college she eventually graduated from.
Baseball first for Mulkey
Kim Mulkey vividly remembers playing sports as a girl, and she says she wants “all girls to play for the right reasons. And the right reason is that you are good enough as a player and you’re smart enough as a coach.
“If you deserve to be on that field or, as a coach, in that office, you should. You do see women out there coaching men now. I believe you will see more of that … because they are good enough.”
Mulkey broke the ceiling as a 12-year-old playing Dixie Boys baseball in Hammond in 1974 for exactly the reasons she states.
“Baseball was the first organized team sport I ever played. I played two years of Dixie Youth baseball and then two years of PONY League,” Mulkey recalled.
“I was in PE class, and I saw a person come to the circular driveway at Crystal Street Elementary. They set a bunch of papers on the ground. I was being nosy. I saw it was forms to try out for Dixie Youth baseball. I picked one up.
“I got in the car with my dad and said I am going to do this. What was I going to do all summer anyway? There was no softball at that time. Or Biddy Basketball. I was the first person the guys picked for teams at recess or in PE. When I went out there to try out, I knew I would be one of the better ones.”
Mulkey recalls being the first player selected. Armed with a red, white and blue glove, she played shortstop, pitcher and catcher. When she made the all-star team, it came with a challenge.
Dixie officials told her coaches at a Ponchatoula tournament that the team would forfeit if she played or sat in dugout. She stepped outside the dugout.
Television cameras were on site. Mulkey played the next day.
“I told my dad later at home that I was not going to try and win a battle at the expense of my team,” Mulkey said. “I told him this battle can be fought later in the courts. Bringing attention made a difference.”
From the ground up
As Yvette Girouard was preparing for her first season as softball coach at Lafayette High, she approached the physical plant director who was delivering dirt and sand to the baseball field.
There was no softball field at the time. Girouard has never forgotten what happened next.
“I said, ‘Can we get some dirt and sand for our field?’ ” Girouard said. “He looked at me said, ‘You have to prove yourself before I can give you anything.’ ”
There were no sports for Girouard to play in her hometown of Broussard because she was a “pre-Title IX baby.” She played volleyball at Comeaux High. She notes being a walk-on volleyball player what was then Southwestern Louisiana, but also points out there were no scholarships.
As a girl, Girouard practiced setting a volleyball at home by rolling it off the roof of a house. She later played against Houston and the late Flo Hyman, who went on to become an Olympic volleyball hero.
Girouard later opted to work part-time in her family’s restaurant while building the Cajuns’ softball program from scratch. Eventually, they made three trips to the Women’s College World Series.
USL hired her full-time in 1991. Girouard then coached from 2001-11 at LSU and took the Tigers to the WCWS twice.
“I was blessed with a great fan base and was able to recruit some outstanding players,” Girouard said. “We were ranked seventh in the country, and I was working part-time. I raised the operating budget every year. That was my baby. It was a labor of love.
“Most of the sports there were like that. Later, it was time for me to take care of myself. Hence the move to LSU.”
Girouard said most, if not all, of today’s players have no idea how different things were when Title IX became law. She noted the growing exposure and television coverage of softball is huge.
But the fact that fewer women coach long enough to achieve top-level success indicates there's still more work ahead.
“For years, colleges have used things like golf course memberships as ways to sweeten the deal for men,” Girouard said. “How about things that would benefit women? Things like providing child care and other services. It’s a thought.”
Even now, 50 years later, Title IX provides a path to meet more challenges.