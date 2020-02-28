BR.guntergame.123119 196.jpg
Buy Now

University High's Elise Doomes (32), left, battles with McKinlehy’s Kenyal Perry (12) in U-High’s 45-44 win in the Sue Gunter game Monday at McKinley. Head coaches for both teams, Bonita Johnson of University and Temeka Johnson of McKinley both played for Sue Gunter at LSU in different eras.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

It will be a whole new ballgame — make that ballgames — when the LHSAA crowns its girls basketball champions next week.

Instead of all 12 titles being decided at one site, there will by six sites — one for nonselect schools and five for select schools. The LHSAA released the five-day schedule for its nonselect Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament, which starters Tuesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Class 3A Madison Prep, 2A Doyle and French Settlement, along with Class 1A White Castle are set to play semifinal games from Tuesday through Thursday at Burton.

Meanwhile, Division V Family Christian tips off the select events held at schools sites by hosting Winnsboro-based Family Community at 6 p.m. Monday for a semifinal game. Semifinals in all five divisions will play early in the week with the higher seed hosting.

Select semifinal winners will then play late in the week at the school site of the higher seed to decide the titles. Title-game at Burton will be played Friday and Saturday.

McKinley of Division I, Division II Lee and University and Episcopal of Division III all have their semifinals set on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Milestones

French Settlement (28-6) ended a 20-year tourney drought with its quarterfinal win over Avoyelles Public Charter. The last time the Lions played in an LHSAA tourney they lost to Florien in a Class B semifinal played in Monroe. Sixth-seeded FSHS plays No. 2 Red River in its 2A semifinal at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Temeka Johnson of McKinley, Samantha White of Doyle, French Settlement’s Daniel Martin, Taylor Mims of Episcopal and White Castle’s Khary Carrell make their semifinal coaching debuts next week.

Players/coaches

McKinley’s Johnson, White of Doyle and Episcopal’s Mims join the group of semifinal coaches who played in the LHSAA tourney as high school players.

Mims played for Episcopal, while Johnson (Bonnabel) and White (Holden) played for other schools. University’s Bonita Johnson (DeRidder) and Valencia Wilson of Lee (Capitol) also played in LHSAA tourneys as high schoolers.

Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA tournament

At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles

Class 5A

Semifinals

(5) Ponchatoula (28-5) vs. (1) Ouachita Parish (31-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday

(19) Natchitoches Central (18-11) vs. (2) Benton (27-5), 7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Final

8 p.m. Friday

Class 4A

Semifinals

(6) Warren Easton (21-10) vs. (2) Huntington (31-2), 1 p.m. Thursday

(4) Ellender (25-7) vs. (1) LaGrange (30-2), 8 p.m. Thursday

Final

8 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A

Semifinals

(3) Madison Prep (21-13) vs. (2) Mansfield (25-5), 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

(4) Booker T. Washington-NO (23-13) vs. (1) Northwest (30-4), 6:15 p.m. Wednesday

Final

6 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

Semifinals

(6) French Settlement (28-6) vs. (2) Red River (28-5), 2:45 p.m. Thursday

(4) Lake Arthur (28-5) vs. (1) Doyle (30-2), 6:15 p.m. Thursday

Final

4 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

Semifinals

(7) White Castle (17-14) vs. (6) Delhi (25-9), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

(4) Merryville (27-5) vs. (1) North Central (22-7), 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Final

2 p.m. Saturday

Class B

Semifinals

(5) Florien (28-7) vs. (1) Fairview (41-3), 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

(6) Lacassine (32-7) vs. (2) Hathaway (30-5), 8 p.m. Wednesday

Final

6 p.m. Friday

Class C

Semifinals

(4) Plainview (26-10) vs. (1) Summerfield (19-4), 1 p.m. Wednesday

(6) Ebarb (22-16) vs. (2) Hicks (41-1), 2:45 p.m. Wednesday

Final

4 p.m. Friday

Select schools

Division I

Semifinals

(4) Dominican (25-9) at (1) John Curtis (25-4), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

(3) McKinley (19-10) at (2) Mt. Carmel (23-7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Final

TBA, home site of higher seed

Division II

Semifinals

(4) Ursuline (19-12) at (1) Lee (26-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

(3) University (23-8) at (2) St. Louis Catholic (28-3), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Final

TBA, home site of higher seed

Division III

Semifinals

(4) Northlake Christian (17-13) at (1) St. Thomas Aquinas (31-3), TBA

(3) Episcopal (25-6) at (2) Lafayette Christian (31-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Final

TBA, home site of higher seed

Division IV

Semifinals

(4) Cedar Creek (27-4) at (1) Ouachita Christian (34-0), 6 p.m. Tuesday

(3) Metairie Park Country Day (16-4) at (2) St. Mary’s-Natchitoches (24-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Final

TBA, home site of higher seed

Division V

Semifinals

(3) Family Community (21-17) at (2) Family Christian (16-12), 6 p.m. Monday

(4) Claiborne Christian (7-24) at (1) University Academy of Cenla (19-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Final

TBA, home site of higher seed

Email Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com 

View comments