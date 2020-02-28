It will be a whole new ballgame — make that ballgames — when the LHSAA crowns its girls basketball champions next week.
Instead of all 12 titles being decided at one site, there will by six sites — one for nonselect schools and five for select schools. The LHSAA released the five-day schedule for its nonselect Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament, which starters Tuesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Class 3A Madison Prep, 2A Doyle and French Settlement, along with Class 1A White Castle are set to play semifinal games from Tuesday through Thursday at Burton.
Meanwhile, Division V Family Christian tips off the select events held at schools sites by hosting Winnsboro-based Family Community at 6 p.m. Monday for a semifinal game. Semifinals in all five divisions will play early in the week with the higher seed hosting.
Select semifinal winners will then play late in the week at the school site of the higher seed to decide the titles. Title-game at Burton will be played Friday and Saturday.
McKinley of Division I, Division II Lee and University and Episcopal of Division III all have their semifinals set on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Milestones
French Settlement (28-6) ended a 20-year tourney drought with its quarterfinal win over Avoyelles Public Charter. The last time the Lions played in an LHSAA tourney they lost to Florien in a Class B semifinal played in Monroe. Sixth-seeded FSHS plays No. 2 Red River in its 2A semifinal at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Temeka Johnson of McKinley, Samantha White of Doyle, French Settlement’s Daniel Martin, Taylor Mims of Episcopal and White Castle’s Khary Carrell make their semifinal coaching debuts next week.
Players/coaches
McKinley’s Johnson, White of Doyle and Episcopal’s Mims join the group of semifinal coaches who played in the LHSAA tourney as high school players.
Mims played for Episcopal, while Johnson (Bonnabel) and White (Holden) played for other schools. University’s Bonita Johnson (DeRidder) and Valencia Wilson of Lee (Capitol) also played in LHSAA tourneys as high schoolers.
Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA tournament
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Class 5A
Semifinals
(5) Ponchatoula (28-5) vs. (1) Ouachita Parish (31-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
(19) Natchitoches Central (18-11) vs. (2) Benton (27-5), 7:45 p.m. Tuesday
Final
8 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
Semifinals
(6) Warren Easton (21-10) vs. (2) Huntington (31-2), 1 p.m. Thursday
(4) Ellender (25-7) vs. (1) LaGrange (30-2), 8 p.m. Thursday
Final
8 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
Semifinals
(3) Madison Prep (21-13) vs. (2) Mansfield (25-5), 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
(4) Booker T. Washington-NO (23-13) vs. (1) Northwest (30-4), 6:15 p.m. Wednesday
Final
6 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
Semifinals
(6) French Settlement (28-6) vs. (2) Red River (28-5), 2:45 p.m. Thursday
(4) Lake Arthur (28-5) vs. (1) Doyle (30-2), 6:15 p.m. Thursday
Final
4 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A
Semifinals
(7) White Castle (17-14) vs. (6) Delhi (25-9), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
(4) Merryville (27-5) vs. (1) North Central (22-7), 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Final
2 p.m. Saturday
Class B
Semifinals
(5) Florien (28-7) vs. (1) Fairview (41-3), 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
(6) Lacassine (32-7) vs. (2) Hathaway (30-5), 8 p.m. Wednesday
Final
6 p.m. Friday
Class C
Semifinals
(4) Plainview (26-10) vs. (1) Summerfield (19-4), 1 p.m. Wednesday
(6) Ebarb (22-16) vs. (2) Hicks (41-1), 2:45 p.m. Wednesday
Final
4 p.m. Friday
Select schools
Division I
Semifinals
(4) Dominican (25-9) at (1) John Curtis (25-4), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
(3) McKinley (19-10) at (2) Mt. Carmel (23-7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Final
TBA, home site of higher seed
Division II
Semifinals
(4) Ursuline (19-12) at (1) Lee (26-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
(3) University (23-8) at (2) St. Louis Catholic (28-3), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Final
TBA, home site of higher seed
Division III
Semifinals
(4) Northlake Christian (17-13) at (1) St. Thomas Aquinas (31-3), TBA
(3) Episcopal (25-6) at (2) Lafayette Christian (31-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Final
TBA, home site of higher seed
Division IV
Semifinals
(4) Cedar Creek (27-4) at (1) Ouachita Christian (34-0), 6 p.m. Tuesday
(3) Metairie Park Country Day (16-4) at (2) St. Mary’s-Natchitoches (24-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Final
TBA, home site of higher seed
Division V
Semifinals
(3) Family Community (21-17) at (2) Family Christian (16-12), 6 p.m. Monday
(4) Claiborne Christian (7-24) at (1) University Academy of Cenla (19-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Final
TBA, home site of higher seed