LHSAA football is now definitively set to begin Oct. 8-10.
The firm start date was achieved through a team effort that involved work by legislators, the attorney general's office, the governor's office, the LHSAA and education groups.
The groups worked for more than a week behind the scenes — an effort that wrapped up Thursday night in advance of Friday morning's House Education Committee meeting at the State Capitol. The agreement alleviated LHSAA coronavirus pandemic liability for schools and conflicts with Louisiana's phased reopening.
Parents, coaches and athletes from multiple schools — including Jennings High, located in southwest Louisiana — filled the available seats in the meeting room. Others watched via live streaming from other nearby rooms.
"In this case, I waited as long as I could wait to make sure we got every path covered," LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said afterwards. "And I truly believe our coaches and all the local administration people ... they've kicked tail and they are ready. With the hand that they have been dealt now, they are going to get another case of normality."
Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs, helped jump-start the process by requesting an opinion on Act 9-related liability for the LHSAA and its schools. Mincey was the original author of the legislation that became Act 9.
Attorney General Jeff Landry then issued an opinion stating that playing high school football would not carry liability for LHSAA schools under Act 9.
When the Thursday meeting began, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, made an opening statement, which gave away the pending announcement of the agreement.
"I appreciate you all working hard and getting things done like this," Schexnayder said. "I've said this before with other pieces of legislation we've all worked on: When you bring people together, a lot of good things can happen.
"I thank all you parents, teachers, coaches and everybody involved in this for your emails, your calls and support. This is huge. I want to be clear ... this meeting and its actions are not an attempt to ignore public safety. It's about beginning to move out of a temporary abnormal and back to life."
Bonine then told the group he is prepared to go to the LHSAA executive committee on Sept. 9 with a proposal to move forward with full-contact football practices and the season on Oct. 8-10, regardless of Louisiana's phased approach to reopening.
When asked, Bonine said he expected the proposal to pass without issue, clearing the way for LHSAA's football schools to do full contact football drills late next week, leading to the possibility of scrimmages and possibly a jamboree before the start of an eight-game football regular season. Playoffs are set to run through the month of December.
The LHSAA had set its plans to begin an eight-game football season before fall practice began. But teams had been unable to move to full contact drills because Louisiana remained in reopening Phase 2, which did not allow contact drills for football.
Plans for spectators for all fall sports are still to be finalized, but would tentatively allow for 50% occupancy for football stadiums and gyms for volleyball. The LHSAA's volleyball regular season begins Monday.
The committee also told Silliman Institute Principal Kevin Lemoine that his Midsouth Association of Independent School teams should also be covered by the agreement reached Thursday. Lemoine told the group his team will miss its third regular-season game Friday night but will play next week. He asked for guidelines for his schools to begin their fall softball and soccer seasons.