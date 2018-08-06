Motivation can be a powerful tool. Dwain Guice and Zane Zeppuhar think it can keep Gauthier Amedee on top of its game at the American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament.
The Wombats (36-5) attained a degree of satisfaction by winning the Louisiana state title last month. Taking on Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau (31-11) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium is the next step for the former St. Amant High players.
“Last year was tough,” Guice said. “There were expectations for us to win the state title and then we didn’t. The season was just over. That stuck with all of us. Getting to this point is something we really wanted.”
Guice (7-1), a right-hander, is the ace of the staff and is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game. He has an ERA of 0.90 and 56 strikeouts in 46.2 innings pitched. Zeppuhar is hitting .433 with 38 RBIs and 37 runs scored. He also is 5-0 on the mound.
The two ex-Gators also share two other notable bounds. Both are Southeastern Louisiana University signees and each took advantage of the fresh start the American Legion season offered.
“Dwain is nasty on the mound,” Zeppuhar said. “I know, because I’ve faced him in scrimmages before. He gets so much movement on his pitches. But early in the spring, he had some shoulder problems. He pitched well at the end of the high school season and he’s been even harder to hit this summer.”
Zeppuhar also worked through some early-season struggles before peaking at the end of the season as St. Amant advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals.
“Dwain has been our go-to guy all year,” Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet said. “We’ve pitched him early in tournaments and late in tournaments … really whenever we have needed him. Zane has played right field and moved over to center for a while and did a great job. He has been our three-hole hitter for two years now. And he has pitched well this summer too.”
The Gauthier Amedee roster features players from four Ascension Parish high schools, something both players say is a huge advantage, not an issue. They insist there are no problems with team chemistry or questions about playing time.
“We all know each other and we’ve played together growing up,” Guice said. “We just play on different high school teams and when that season is over we play together in the summer. We’re all friends off the field. The advantage we have is depth. We have multiple guys who can pitch in any situation and our defense is great.”
As good as the defense and pitching is, there has been no shortage of offense for the Wombats. GA has scored 321 runs and has a team batting average of .373.
Guice says the mode of victory is simple — get ahead early, keep hitting and keep the other team off base.
“We played a couple of these teams in a tournament in Tennessee,” Zeppuhar said. “But this team (Cape Girardeau) we don’t know much about. We just have to play our game.”