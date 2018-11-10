KENNER — It was a different year for Division II volleyball, but it ended the same as last year — with Lafayette’s Teurlings Catholic winning another title at the LHSAA state tournament.
Arianna Hebert was voted the title-match MVP for the second straight year after compiling 27 assists, 14 digs, two aces and three blocks as Teurlings defeated Cabrini 3-1 at the Pontchartrain Center. The Rebels won by set scores of 25-17, 25-21. 24-26 25-21.
Metairie Park Country Day in Division V also claimed its crown Saturday. The Division I contest between New Orleans powers Mount Carmel and Archbishop Chapelle ended late Saturday night.
It was Teurlings’ second championship in Division II and sixth in a row, having won its previous four championships in Division III. This one didn’t come as easy as those though.
While the first set was pretty much business as usual with a 25-17 win, Cabrini brought the fight in the second set, tying the game multiple times before ultimately falling 25-21.
It seemed like Teurlings would complete another sweep as they jumped out to a 9-3 lead in set 3. Cabrini refused to quit and battled back to a 17-17 tie, thanks to the work of Kai Williams. Cabrini pulled out the 26-24 win to send the game to four sets. Williams finished with 21 kills and 26 digs.
The fourth set was tied at 12. After that, Teurlings slowly began to pull away and win a close one 25-21 to take home yet another trophy.
“Cabrini’s a hard team to beat,” said Teurlings coach Terry Hebert. “We knew they weren’t going to just lay down and die. Kudos to them for never giving up. We struggled with that third set all year, and we knew that going into this one.
"After we dropped it I got a little worried, but this team has proven time and again that they can play with anybody and tonight we showed why.”
COUNTRY DAY 3, ASCENSION EPISCOPAL 0: MPCD won its third consecutive Division V title to tip off the full day of action Saturday morning.
The top-seeded Cajuns rallied in all three sets to sweep second-seeded Ascension Episcopal 25-23, 29-27, 25-23. It is the ninth title in 10 years for Country Day.
Country Day picked up leads near the end of the first and third sets. The Cajuns' initial lead in the first set came when they went up 24-23 and in the third set their first lead was 22-21. The Cajuns were propelled by MVP Alex Smith, who had a game-high 19 kills, and Kaci Chairs, who contributed 13 kills, two blocks and two aces.
While it may seem like the Cajuns winning state titles in volleyball is a given, coach Julie Ibieta says nothing is guaranteed.
“(Ascension Episcopal) beat us in the semifinals in 2015,” she said. “They’re a great team that’s built up a lot of experience over the years, and we feel very fortunate to come out of here with a win.”
“Every year is completely different. We have some players with us from before, others who weren’t and some who are playing a lot more than before. You have to treat each group like a completely new team, and this group really figured it out the last month or so. I couldn’t be prouder of these young women.”