Class 5A/4A
1. Zachary (2-0): The Broncos did not play a perfect game in their win over John Curtis. But the results were still impressive.
2. Catholic (1-1): A shootout road win over Class 4A power Warren Easton in New Orleans keeps the Bears in the No. 2 spot.
3. East Ascension (1-1): Much like Catholic, the Spartans raised their profile statewide with a road win over West Monroe.
4. Denham Springs (2-0) and Walker (2-0): Surprised to see these two teams here? Both have solid wins by significant margins. More challenges await.
6. West Feliciana (2-0) and Lutcher (1-1): WFHS is a 4A newcomer and beat 5A Central in Week 2. A one-point road loss to 2A St. Charles is a lesson that will serve the Bulldogs well.
8. Woodlawn (0-2): No wins yet, but still very talented at skill positions and dangerous. Losses were to ranked teams in other classes.
9. St. Amant (2-0): Life on the edge has been good for the 5A Gators, who have two one-point wins over New Orleans area teams from lower classes.
10, Scotlandville (0-2): Like Woodlawn, the Hornets have losses to high powered opponents. A road game at West Monroe is up next.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Central, Dutchtown, Istrouma, Plaquemine, Liberty, Live Oak.
Class 3A and below
1. University (1-1): The 3A Cubs’ grip on the top spot slipped slightly after a loss to 5A Rummel. This team with 16 new starters will evolve.
2. Madison Prep (1-1): A dominant second-half performance in a win over Southern Lab vaults the Chargers to No. 2.
3. Southern Lab (1-1): Just like U-High and Madison Prep, the Kittens are talented but young and should take last week’s experience and improve upon it.
4. Episcopal (2-0) and The Dunham School (1-1): Yep, these 2A teams are together after wins. EHS won big on the road. Dunham bounced back from a loss with a win over 5A Live Oak.
6. St. James (1-1): The 3A Wildcats rebounded in a big way vs. West St. John after a loss to 5A East St. John Week 1.
7. Ascension Catholic (2-0): Yes, the 1A Bulldogs just win, and a victory over another 1A power, Opelousas Catholic is worth noting.
8. Parkview Baptist (2-0): Nice win over Catholic-NI follows a win over Dunham. Each win gives the 3A Eagles added credibility.
9. White Castle (2-0): The 1A Bulldogs have scored 90 points in their first two games ahead of a Week 3 game against 2A Baker.
10. Catholic-PC (2-0): The 1A Hornets have nice numbers, too. They have outscored their two opponents 99-6.
On the outside looking in: Donaldsonville, East Feliciana, Port Allen.