There are questions surrounding each of the teams in District 7-2A, even defending champion Dunham, as they search for a correct formula that will produce a district title.
The answers need to come during the predistrict games that make up the first half of the season. And while The Dunham School is one of the teams searching for answers, the other coaches give the defending champion Tigers the edge until another team wrestles away the crown.
“Until Dunham is dethroned, I think they would have to be the favorite going in,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said.
Bourgeois also notes the skill position talent of East Feliciana, the returning experience at Capitol and Port Allen, and the leadership at Northeast as factors that should make for a balanced district.
Of course, no one expects Dunham to find an outright replacement for Derek Stingley, Louisiana’s Mr. Football and a projected starter at cornerback this fall. The Tigers do need to settle on a quarterback. So far, three players are in the mix to direct an attack that was led by all-district performer Reed Godbery last season.
Of the three players – Rhett Guidry, Stephen Still and Patrick Day – Guidry has the most experience having served as Godbery’s backup. Still, an ace pitcher for the Dunham baseball team, has been used as a receiver and a linebacker in previous seasons. Day is a junior class newcomer who hasn’t played football previously for Dunham.
“(Guidry) is so valuable on the defensive side of the ball,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “We really want to find someone else who can get snaps at quarterback, and not have to rely on him playing every single down.”
East Feliciana finished second to Dunham last season and was picked as this year’s favorite ahead of Dunham and Episcopal in a poll of district coaches. The Tigers also have the league’s top returning player in quarterback Caleb Anderson, recent a University of Louisiana at Lafayette commitment. Anderson, the son of EFHS coach Cedric Anderson, also will play a notable role on defense.
Wide receiver Rodney White and three-year all-district lineman Cor’Darius Wright also return. Like Anderson, White and Wright also will play on both sides of the ball.
“Every year you’ve got one or two teams that come up out of nowhere and are ready to challenge you,” East Feliciana’s Cedric Anderson said. “But with Dunham graduating Stingley and crew, hopefully we’ve got enough kids returning to make a good push.”
Episcopal returns 10 starters on defense including linebackers Ethan Amedee, Lane Grigsby and Allen Stewart, the Knights three leading tacklers last season. Offense is a different story.
Junior Dylan Mehrothra steps into the quarterback role and is one of seven new offensive starters for the Knights. The returning four are all linemen, and Bourgeois hopes the veteran front will help Mehrothra’s growth.
“Last year, (Mehrothra) only threw about 25 passes,” Bourgeois said. “We’ll need him to get reps and continuity. Skill-wise, we feel like we’ve got guys that are capable but they lack experience. These early weeks, the scrimmages and the jamborees, are crucial for us to address that.”
The past four seasons Episcopal has closed its regular season against Dunham. That game has shifted to week seven, but the last two Fridays of the regular season will still be important. Episcopal plays at East Feliciana in week nine, and Dunham will pay the Tigers a visit the next week. Those shifts in the league schedule could be notable.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Anderson said. “We’re going to have to be ready each and every week.”
The remaining three teams in 7-2A – Capitol, Northeast and Port Allen may all be capable making their mark. Capitol showed the most improvement last season and returns multiple starter, including quarterback Colby Tucker, for second-year coach Dorsett Buckels, a former LSU player.
Northeast is just a couple of years removed from a berth in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The downside? Coach David Masterson has just six starters returning. Building on last season’s 3-8 record in coach Don Gibson’s third season is job one for Port Allen.