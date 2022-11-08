Ask The Dunham School’s Donna Pixley how she feels about being seeded No. 1 and you get an abrupt answer.
“It’s just a number,” the Dunham volleyball coach said. “People keep saying this is your year. I’ve told this team don’t get caught up in that.”
This Tiger team means more to Pixley and each other than a 32-6 record and the No. 1 seed in Division III going into the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament that begins Thursday at the Cajundome.
All things are measured and emotions are part of this week. Dunham meets another local team, St. Michael (21-12), in 9 a.m. Thursday quarterfinal. The Tigers seek their first LHSAA volleyball title since 2005 after advancing to the Division IV semifinals last year.
“There is a little bit of a sisterhood for them. And yes, we are on a mission and know what we want to accomplish,” Pixley said. “We have not made that mission our focus.
“We go into every match wanting to be the best we can be. I am so proud of them. Most of them grew up coming to our house. Watching them grow as players and people is amazing.”
Pixley’s daughter Caylin, a setter, is one of the seniors at the heart of the team along with Rhaia Davey and Madison Stephens.
“We are still going to have nerves but this time it is healthy nerves,” Davey said. “We are super excited. Since last year my confidence and mental toughness have grown.
“I know it seems like I have made physical improvements. But for me, the mental part is just as important."
Davey, the daughter of former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey, is a dominant hitter who recently committed to Mississippi College despite missing a year and a half with a knee injury.
Davey’s desire to overcome a serious injury is just one driving force for the Tigers. Caylin Pixley, the quarterback, and Stephens, libero/defensive backstop are others.
“I can’t explain it … other than to say we all have a good feeling about the tournament,” Caylin Pixley said. “We have so much trust in each other and believe that we can go in and take care of business.
“You will have adversity. The other teams want to win as much as we do. When we focus, we bring out the best in each other.”
Like Davey, Caylin Pixley plans to play college volleyball. Stephens has no such plans. She is preparing to attend LSU.
“We hear the talk from other people and around school about the tournament. I think that is extra pressure,” Stephens said. “But, we have all played the sport for a long time and we are used to it. We all have to do our jobs.”
That last statement echoes coach Donna Pixley’s message too.
“It comes down to three days,” she said. “Records and seeding don’t matter. Each day is a new test.”