After a 2020 season that did not have its natural ending, defending American Legion state champion Gauthier Amedee is now waiting on Mother Nature.
“The real story of this season has been the rain,” GA coach Marty Luquet said. “The weather has been so bad that it has effected everybody.
"Some teams played in travel team tournaments and were able to squeeze in a few more games. We have had so much rain in the New Orleans area. This tournament will probably be extended a few days. That has happened before.”
The Wombats (12-5-1) are scheduled to play Gibbs Construction at 11 a.m. Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium, weather permitting. The 10-team double elimination tournament is scheduled to run through Wednesday, unless rain extends it. The schedule has already been adjusted once.
Unlike last season when the state tourney was the end game for all American Legion teams due to COVID, the state tourney winner advances to a regional tourney with a chance to advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., next month.
“In Louisiana, the state tournament is just as hard, if not harder, than the regional tournament,” Luquet said. “You’ve got the 10 best teams in the state and this is not easy.
“But the thing about this group is they all really wanted to be on this team. They have great chemistry and have really bonded together. We have some college guys who have come back and six returners.”
Jesuit-based Retif Oil and Gibbs, which has players from Brother Martin, Holy Cross and Rummel, are among the other teams to watch. Gibbs and Gauthier Amedee have combined to win the last four state tournaments.
The Wombats won titles in 2018 and 2020. GA lost its projected ace when former Dutchtown player Brock Barthelemy of LSU Eunice was sidelined with an arm issue.
Former St. Amant players Teddy Webb and Slade Zeppuhar have emerged the team’s top pitchers, along with Dutchtown’s Gabe Villavaso.
Former St. Amant player Reese Lipoma of Northwestern State plays center field and bats leadoff for the Wombats. Lipoma is hitting just under .500. Zeppuhar, who also plays second base, is batting over .400.
Webb and Zeppuhar are both Baton Rouge Community College players.
Luquet said Webb will get the start against Gibbs. Dutchtown’s Will Delaune and Hayden Kibbe are others to watch. Webb and his twin brother Trey also are among the Wombats top hitters.
“The first game is always important … especially in this tournament,” Luquet said. “Getting out of the loser’s bracket in a 10-team tournament is almost impossible. You want to avoid that.”