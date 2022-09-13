Commemorative all-star jersey season comes early to Zachary and its senior quarterback, Eli Holstein, who is set to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game.
Meanwhile, success on the field also has come early for Livingston Parish’s Class 5A football teams, including Walker. The Wildcats (2-0) and Denham Springs (2-0) are both unbeaten heading into Week 3.
Here is a breakdown on these items and other notes:
Bowl bound
A virtual jersey presentation ceremony for Holstein is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Alabama commitment is set to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio’s Alamodome on Jan. 7.
The presentation helps kick off a series of 100 “Road to the Dome” jersey presentations. Holstein, who plans to enroll at Alabama early, has helped the Broncos to a 2-0 start.
To date, Holstein has completed 28 of 44 passes for 447 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. He also has 110 yards rushing and two TDs.
Livingston boost
Much of the preseason talk has been about quarterbacks like Holstein and Denham Springs’ Reese Mooney, a Liberty University commitment. The Yellow Jackets come to Baton Rouge to take on Liberty (0-2) at Olympia Stadium Friday night.
Meanwhile, Walker travels to Fontainebleau to take on Mandeville (0-2). The Skippers are the third straight 6-5A opponent for the Wildcats.
“I have said for a while that I believe Livingston Parish football is getting better and better,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “It’s a credit to the schools for hiring the coaches we have and giving the schools great facilities across the board.
“The thing I like most about us is that we have played two complete ballgames. … We played well in all three phases and you don’t always see that the first couple of weeks. I am happy to see the success Walker is having too.”
Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said getting off to a fast start has been a big key in the Wildcats' first two wins. Hayden Price stepped into the quarterback role and utilized Warren Young Jr. and Jacory Thomas to complete 17 of 26 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
Young has 200 yards receiving and three TDs. Thomas has 99 yards receiving and 106 yards rushing for a Walker team that Mahaffey said can rely on a second quarterback in Landon Waguespack.
“We’ve been able to get ahead early by making some plays,” Mahaffey said. “Our defense has made plays too. We’re not the biggest defense, but we play aggressive and that has led to some negative yardage plays.”
Because Denham Springs has held comfortable leads in its games, Mooney and running back Ray McKneely, have split the statistics with others. Mooney has 67 yards passing. Cam’ron Kelly has rushed for a team-high 175 yards for the Yellow Jackets.
At home for Live Oak
Livingston Parish’s third Class 5A school, Live Oak (1-1) is set to host Bonnabel (0-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The game was originally supposed to be hosted by Bonnabel, but was moved to Live Oak.