University High kept up the attack all night in a 4-0 win over Teurlings Catholic in the semifinals of the Division III boys soccer playoffs.
U-High moves on to play Loyola Prep in the state championship game in Lafayette on Wednesday.
The Cubs went after the ball relentlessly fueled by the pain of last season’s semifinal loss to Vanderbilt Catholic. From the start it showed they were determined to not suffer the same fate. U-High broke through early on a header by Connor Kirkpatrick to the near post on the left side of the box off a cross from Hunter Schwab nine minutes into the game.
Schwab helped set up U-High’s next goal as well. He sent in another cross from the right flank, and this time Chris Bottcher’s looping header back across the goal found the back of the net in the 33rd minute.
Despite the early deficit, Teurlings stuck back and applied pressure on U-High’s defense. Jabari Broussard found himself behind the defense twice in the first half, but both times goalkeeper Charlie McKenzie came up big with saves.
As game wore on, Teurlings offensive opportunities became fewer. The Rebels were forced to rely on long balls and more direct play, limiting their possession time.
U-High capitalized and scored its third goal six minutes into the second half. Kramer Mittendorf chased down a loose ball in the box and spotted an uncovered Kirkpatrick at the edge of the six-yard box. Kirkpatrick finished the chance for his second goal and all but clinched the win for the Cubs.
The game started to become more physical and players from both sides picked up yellow cards in the second half.
“Obviously, we wanted to win,” said Teurlings coach John Plumbar, “but sometimes the game doesn’t go how you want it. At the end of the day, the only thing I can tell my boys, you win and lose with class. This is a life lesson — you don’t get everything you want in life. At the end, they left everything they had out on the field, and I can’t be more proud.”
Mittendorf scored U-High's fourth goal. Kirkpatrick picked the ball up on a 2-on-1 break and played Mittendorf past the last defender, setting up a one-on-one finish with the goalkeeper.
“I think last year, that loss we had was a tough one,” said U-High coach Chris Mitchell, who was appreciative of the job not only his players did, but also by his assistant coach Josue Carranaza.
“I think the guys coming back from last year had that in their heads, and we worked really hard this year to take it a step further. It’s a heck of an accomplishment, and now we’re on to the finals.”