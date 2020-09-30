A year ago, the game was a shootout and Metairie Park Country Day ousted Episcopal 48-35 in Week 3.
Much has changed since then. The two teams will kick off Baton Rouge’s first game of the 2020 season at 6 p.m. Thursday at Episcopal.
The nondistrict game is a traditional one for the two schools that will have a different look.
For example, Country Day’s star quarterback Justin Ibieta is now a freshman QB at Tulane. The Cajuns have a new head coach in Guy LeCompte, who previously was the head coach at both Mandeville and Holy Cross.
The Knights return quarterback Dylan Mehrotra, an Alabama-Birmingham commitment, who passed for 1,300 yards in 2019. The Knights’ Ryan Armwood ran for over 1,200 yards.
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said the match-up is only a small part of the picture for the Knights.
“Every year is different and whenever there is a new head coach, you know there will be changes,” Bourgeois said. “Sometimes, you look at what that coach has done in the past. But to be honest with you, our focus is on ourselves and what we need to do.
“So many things are different this year because of the COVID-19 protocols. Having a scrimmage last week really helped, but we need to make sure we are doing what we’re supposed to do. And the most import thing is just getting to play football. We have waited so long for this.”
Thursday game notes
The COVID-19 impact on the local schedule is evident. The total of nine Thursday games played by teams in the Baton Rouge area is the most ever.
Rivals Albany and Springfield have moved their nondistrict game to Class 5A Walker High in order to accommodate more fans and support groups. AHS beat the Bulldogs 56-34 a year ago.
Two first-year coaches, Tara’s Hansoni Holland and Craig Kuester of Slaughter Community Charter, make their debuts. Tara plays at Northeast, while Slaughter goes to Donaldsonville to face Ascension Catholic.
Meanwhile, Broadmoor will settle into a routine of sorts by hosting Donaldsonville. The Bucs of coach Cyril Crutchfield are scheduled to play six Thursday games this season.
On the sidelines
Washington-Marion of Class 4A became the third southwest Louisiana school to cancel its season following Hurricane Laura, according to LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
Meanwhile, two of Lake Charles’ largest 5A schools, Barbe and Sam Houston, have announced they will play subvarsity football only, according to the Lake Charles American Press. Class 1A Elton and 4A LaGrange had previously opted out of the season.
• The teams for Belle Chasse and Ouachita Parish High are sidelined by COVID-19. St. Thomas Aquinas of Hammond also miss its Week 1 game due to COVID.
• West Monroe-based West Ouachita seeks a Week 2 football opponent for Oct. 9. Contact WOHS head coach Matt Middleton at (318) 884-3759.