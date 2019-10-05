Monday
Thrive Academy at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Hahnville at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
St. John at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Dunham at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Louisiana School for the Deaf at Runnels, 6 p.m.
Southern Lab at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Tthrive Academy at Brighton, 5 p.m.
Zachary at Central, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Tara, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at White Castle, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Walker, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Capitol, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Church Point at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Runnels at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
Episcopal at Baker, 5 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at University, 6 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at St. John, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at White Castle, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Slaughter at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
False River at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Thursday
University at Baker, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Central, 6 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Runnels at Brighton, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at East Ascension, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Lee High, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Belaire, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Brusly, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Tara at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
False River at Walker, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Friday
Walker at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.