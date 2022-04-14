A pair of sterling pitching performances handed Dutchtown two victories in Thursday’s doubleheader against St. Amant.
After Nick Gisclair and Jace Bennett blanked the Gators (25-6, 3-3 5-5A) in the first game for a 5-0 win, Nathan Monceaux allowed just two hits and a run in the second while scattering six strikeouts in the second for a 4-1 victory.
Monceaux also broke open the scoring in the first game with a monstrous home run on a night where the Griffins’ bats were relatively quiet.
A slow start for Gators’ pitcher Dallis Moran allowed Dutchtown (29-2, 8-0 5-5A) to plate two in the first inning of the second matchup. But Moran’s woes on the mound didn’t last long, as the junior found command of his curve to the tune of six strikeouts over the final six frames, despite coughing up two more runs.
“Dallis is an emotional kid, and when things are going well for him he’s very good,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “So I was very proud of how he responded after the first inning. There was a complete demeanor change within him from innings two through six. That was the difference.”
It was Dutchtown’s Will Delaune that caused the worst headaches for Moran, after Moran sailed a pickoff attempt at second base into the outfield, allowing Delaune to advance. Just a few pitches later, Delaune took home on a wild pitch. Delaune was also responsible for grounding into a fielder’s choice that scored two in the first and a double deep into center that scored Tanner Vadnais later in the contest.
Griffins coach Chris Schexnaydre said both games turned into pitcher’s duels.
“All four guys threw great games today, but obviously our guys I guess were a little better,” Schexnaydre said. “You give up one run in 14 innings to a really good team, you have to tip your hat to our guys.”
Bravata couldn’t point to one facet of his team’s performance that failed it.
“I don’t know if anything broke down,” Bravata said. “I just know that they’re an experienced team, a quality team that’s been very good for a couple of years and are very experienced. I thought they were better tonight, so hats off to them. I don’t think there’s anything we didn’t do or anything like that, I just think they extended some at-bats and forced some walks. I think it’s all a credit to them.”