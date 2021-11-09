Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed
Thursday
Nonselect
CLASS 5A
Bidistrict
No. 17 East Ascension (5-3) vs. No. 16 Southside (7-3) at Teurlings Catholic
Friday
Nonselect
CLASS 5A
Bidistrict
No. 32 Slidell (4-5) at No. 1 Zachary (10-0)
No. 27 Denham Springs (5-4) at No. 6 Central (7-3)
No. 26 Dutchtown (5-4) at No. 7 Acadiana (8-2)
No. 31 Live Oak (4-5) at No. 2 Captain Shreve (9-1)
CLASS 4A
Bidistrict
No. 25 Plaquemine (4-4) at No. 8 Salmen (7-2)
No. 22 Istrouma (5-3) at No. 11 Belle Chasse (5-3)
No. 18 Carencro (4-6) at No. 15 Belaire (6-3)
CLASS 3A
Bidistrict
No. 24 North Webster (5-5) at No. 9 St. James (6-3)
No. 25 Kaplan (4-6) vs. No. 8 Madison Prep (9-1) at Memorial Stadium
No. 21 Donaldsonville (5-4) at No. 12 Patterson (7-3)
No. 20 West Feliciana (5-5) at No. 13 Jewel Sumner (7-1)
No. 19 Iota (7-3) at No. 14 Brusly (7-2)
No. 27 Carroll (5-5) at No. 6 Lutcher (7-1)
CLASS 2A
Bidistrict
No. 17 East Feliciana (4-5) at No. 16 Pine (6-3)
No. 28 Springfield (4-5) at No. 5 North Caddo (7-2)
No. 30 Northeast (3-6) at No. 3 General Trass (9-0)
No. 23 Capitol (5-5) at No. 10 Mangham (7-3)
CLASS 1A
Bidistrict
No. 17 East Iberville (1-7) at No. 16 Arcadia (3-7)
No. 23 Centerville (2-7) at No. 10 White Castle (3-5)
Select
DIVISION II
First round
No. 9 St. Michael (5-4) at No. 8 Parkview Baptist (6-4)
No. 13 Archbishop Hannan (2-6) vs. No. 4 Liberty (8-1) at Olympia Stadium
DIVISION III
First round
No. 11 Menard (1-9) at No. 6 The Dunham School (7-3)
Division IV
First round
No. 9 Ascension Catholic (7-1) at No. 8 Central Catholic-M.C. (6-3)
No. 11 Catholic-PC (6-4) at No. 6 Vermilion Catholic (7-3)
No. 15 Hanson (7-3) vs. No. 2 Southern Lab (7-2) at Mumford Stadium