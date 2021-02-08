College basketball has March Madness. I have used March Mayhem to refer to high school basketball before, since at least one LHSAA tourney is always held in March.
Both the LHSAA girls and boys tournaments will be played in March this year. With the most unusual regular season ever winding down for area boys and girls teams, I had to wonder — what do we have right now?
We seem locked into what feels like the 14th month of 2020, so something like Fabulous February does not seem right. Nope, not doing that.
How about Finish it February? It is concise and it sums up what all LHSAA winter sports want to do — finish this month without COVID-19 complications that alter or end a season before a championship conclusion.
Within the next three weeks the LHSAA looks to crown its champions in indoor track (Feb. 20 at LSU), boys/girls soccer (Feb. 24-27 at SLU in Hammond) and wrestling (Feb. 26-27 at Raising Canes River Center).
The end is in sight for those three sports. But much about how the high school basketball season will play out remains in doubt.
I believe a number of local teams have the right stuff to contend for and even win LHSAA basketball titles this year. Getting to one of the two tournaments will be a task unlike any our teams have faced.
There are multiple teams coming off quarantines this week. Starting a two-week team quarantine this week would end the hopes for any girls team, since the regular season ends Saturday. The same will be true for boys teams next week.
With that in mind, some schools that have already played the 14-game minimum have canceled a few games. Those coming off quarantine are adding games in hopes of regaining a competitive edge quickly.
It is a delicate dance. There are no guarantees. One defending champion, The Dunham School boys of Division III, will be in quarantine for another week.
How do you scheme for an opponent you can see on the floor, along with one you can’t? That is the question coaches across the state are working to answer daily. Yes, this really is the 14th month of 2020.
But key matchups remain this week.
Boys basketball games to watch Tuesday include: McKinley at Catholic in 5-5A, Scotlandville at Central in 4-5A and Plaquemine at Liberty in 7-4A. Madison Prep at Port Allen is a notable nondistrict game.
Plaquemine at Liberty and Madison Prep at Episcopal are girls games to watch Tuesday as basketball becomes a day-by-day endeavor.
Yes … let’s finish it. Finish it February.