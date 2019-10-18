Plenty of recruits talk about finding a college that feels like home. Zachary High girls basketball player Osha Cummings said she found something even better – a city that feels like home.
When she visited Northwestern State in Natchitoches, the 5-foot-5 guard knew she found the small-town feel she was looking for and she committed to the Demons.
“I love the city … it really is so much like Zachary,” Cummings said. “I’m used to a small town and Natchitoches is perfect. Everything else about it was great too – the school, the coaches and the team.
“There were a couple of other schools I was interested in. But I could tell the coaches at Northwestern really wanted me. That was important. It also was important for me to see that the coaches hold players accountable to get your work done in class and on the court.”
Cummings stepped into a starring role a year ago after being a key reserve on Zachary’s 2018 team that went to the Class 5A semifinals. She averaged 19.2 points per game and took on a leadership role to help the Broncos advance to the playoffs where they lost to 4-5A rival Denham Springs, the eventual Class 5A runner-up.
“Osha put in the work on the court and away from it,” Zachary coach Tami McClure said. “She has improved every year and when it was time for her to take on the leadership role, she was ready and did that. She’s just a great kid and I’m so glad she is going to get this opportunity to play in college.”
Cummings said she plans to sigh during November's early signing period. She also plans a pre-physical therapy major.
On the count of 12
LHSAA Assistant Executive Director Lee Sanders confirmed that “corrective action” within the Lafayette area’s high school football officials association following Catholic 52-50 win over St. Thomas More two weeks ago.
Sanders, who coordinates officials for te LHSAA, said he was able to confirm that STM had 12 defensive players on the field for seven plays after reviewing film. He said other accounts stating a higher number are incorrect.
“What we did was make it a teaching situation,” Sanders said. “The next time those officials met as a group, we reviewed the procedures and had them go through the procedures we have in place. It is the job of back judge and a line judge to make that count before every play.”
Open dates
Slaughter Community Charter of Class 1A is fielding boys and girls basketball teams for the first time this season and seeks varsity and junior varsity games both each of its teams.
Contact JV coach Gerald Collins at (225) 205-4652 for details.