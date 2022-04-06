With one smooth swing junior pitcher Addison Jackson became the all-time home run leader in St. Amant’s storied softball history Wednesday in the Gators’ 15-0 three-inning victory over visiting Parkview Baptist.
Leadoff hitter Jackson drove a 3-1 count fastball 220 feet over the left field fence to bring her career home run total to 40. Jackson added a three-run homer to center field in her second at-bat in the first inning. This one carried 235 feet and landed on the top of a classroom T Building. Jackson has 20 homers on the season for St. Amant (24-2). Her career total stands at 41. She entered the game tied with Starla Guffey at 39.
“Both of the pitches were hands high which are my favorite ones,” said the 5-foot-9 Jackson of her homers. “The first one was inside and the second one was down the middle. Getting the record means a lot. My hard work paid off. It’s been a goal of mine since last season (Jackson hit six homers as freshman in a shortened COVID-19 year and 15 as a sophomore). I’m just extremely proud of myself. The team has improved so much this year. We’ve worked hard, and it’s paying off on the field.”
Jackson (22-2) picked up the victory, facing six batters in two innings with four strikeouts. She has 269 strikeouts on the season and a 0.921 ERA. Olivia Falcon pitched the third inning and struck out one and got the other two to hit into outs. Overall, Parkview Baptist (9-18) sent just nine batters to the plate, while St. Amant had 24 at-bats in two innings. St. Amant scored eight runs on seven hits in the first inning and seven runs on six hits in the second.
Right fielder Carmen Dixon smashed a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the second inning and added an RBI double later in the inning. Dixon went 3 of 3. Sam Landaiche was 2 for 3. Mary Beth Zeller drove in three runs with a second-inning double. All nine batting slots got hits.
“We hadn’t played in a week, so I knew the girls were ready to play,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “We hit the ball hard. Addison Jackson has a good eye for the ball. She swings at good pitches. She’s patient. Addison was real sharp in the circle as well. We’re focused on playing our best ball in April.”
John Curtis (26-2) travels to St. Amant for a 5 p.m. game Thursday in a battle of two teams who expect to advance far in the playoffs.
Jaci Vannorden took the loss for Parkview.
“We had a lack of effort today,” Parkview coach Ashlee Ducote said. “We only had three innings, so it’s kind of hard to judge. We knew going in it was going to be tough.
“Addison Jackson is a great pitcher and a great athlete. She didn’t chase anything at the plate.”
St. Amant 15, Parkview Baptist 0
Parkview Baptist 000 — 0 0 1
St. Amant 87x — 15 13 0
W – Addison Jackson (22-2); L – Jaci Vannorden. Leading hitters: St. Amant: Jackson (2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBIs), Mckenzie Smith (1-1, RBI), Alix Franklin (1-1), Mary Beth Zeller (1-2, 3 RBIs), Carmen Dixon (3-3, HR, 2 RBIs), Sam Landaiche (2-3), Kami Gautreau (1-2), Aralee Beene (1-2), Makinzey Elisar (1-2). Team records: St. Amant (24-2), Parkview (9-18).