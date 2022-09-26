Class 5A-4A
1, Catholic (3-1): The Bears scored 28 straight points to beat Class 4A power St. Thomas More, which speaks volumes.
2, Zachary (2-1): Coming off a loss and then an open date, the Broncos head out-of-state with things to prove and a new QB under center.
3, Denham Springs (4-0): Strength of schedule does not match others … but being 4-0 for the first time in 27 years is huge for DSHS.
4, Scotlandville (2-1): The Hornets came close to a road win at West Monroe. Could it could be a springboard to other big things?
5, Lutcher (3-1): What’s not to like about the 4A Bulldogs? They are explosive and efficient.
6, Woodlawn (2-2): The 5A Panthers earn their way back up this list with a gut-check comeback win over Class 3A E.D. White.
7, Plaquemine (4-0) and West Feliciana (4-0): The top teams in 6-4A both have mobile QBs and appear to be on a collision course.
9, East Ascension (1-3): The record is not great at this point but the competition has been, which makes EAHS dangerous.
10, Walker (3-1): The Wildcats lost to 1A power Kentwood on the road, which could offer a reset ahead of 5-5A schedule.
On the outside looking in: Brusly (3-1), Central (2-2), Live Oak (2-2), St. Amant (2-2), Dutchtown (1-2).
Class 3A and below
1, University (2-2): The Cubs flexed their muscles a bit with a big win over Mentorship to open 6-3A play.
2, St. James (3-1): Make it a three in a row for the 8-3A Wildcats who continue to impress.
3, Madison Prep (2-2): The Chargers bounced back from a loss to Scotlandville with a 6-3A win over previously unbeaten Parkview.
4, Southern Lab (2-1): Nice win on the road for the 1A Kittens at Opelousas Catholic after an open date.
5, Episcopal (4-0) and Dunham (3-1): Which 6-2A team would you take? These rivals continue to excel ahead of district schedule.
7, Ascension Catholic (3-1): The Class 1A Bulldogs came within a two-point PAT of a win over Dunham.
8, Catholic-PC (4-0) and White Castle (4-0): Plenty to like about these two Class 1A teams who meet this week. Different styles should create a dynamic matchup.
10, Parkview Baptist (3-1): The 3A Eagles lost last week and how they respond may be the key to their season.
On the outside looking in: Slaughter Community Charter (4-0), East Feliciana (2-2), Port Allen (2-2).