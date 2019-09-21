A social media post that featured a racial slur prompted the Rapides Parish School Board to cancel the Sept. 20 high school football game between rivals Tioga and Buckeye.
According to The Alexandria Town Talk, a snapchat video of Buckeyes players that was shot in the team locker room surfaced Tuesday. In it, the N-word was used. The video eventually went viral and the game that was supposed to be played at Buckeye, located in Deville, was canceled out of “an abundance of caution.”
Rapides Superintendent Jeff Powell was quoted as saying an investigation of the incident is ongoing and that the actions/expressions do not represent the school or community.
St. Amant Hall of Fame
St. Amant’s first Athletic Hall of Fame class includes 12 former coaches/athletes/contributors who will be inducted Oct. 17. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Ben Sheets, the late John “Hot Rod” Williams, a basketball star who went on to the NBA, soccer star Jason Garey, softball pitcher Leah Heintze Bourgeois and LSU baseball standout Jason Williams headline the group.
Former football coach/AD and principal Doug Moreau, basketball player Butch Pierre, girls basketball player Tarleisha Miles, Joseph “Frankie” Bourgeois and Lyle Schexnaydre also are included along with Richard and Myrtle Waguespack.
The Hall of Fame classic also will be honored during a pre-game ceremony when St. Amant hosts Woodlawn on Oct. 18.
Walker Hall of Fame
The Walker High Athletic Hall of Fame will add five inductees during an Oct. 10 ceremony that will be held in the school’s cafeteria.
Former MLB pitcher Mike Dejean leads the group that also includes Shannon Montgomery Lowe, Brian Thomas Sr., Shirley Dyess, and John Dutsch. Walker’s 1967 girls basketball team that won the Class 1A LHSAA title also will be honored.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or contact Cyndie Branch at (225) 271-3200 or email at cynthia.branch@lpsb.org. Go Wildcats!
Prep notables
The Baton Rouge High Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2020 class until Nov 15. Nomination guidelines and forms are on the BRMHS website, www.BRMHS.com under helpful links, or can be picked up at the school office. Contact Dayna Kohn at (225) 383-0520 or DKohn@ebrschools.org for added information
- Doyle’s boys basketball team seeks two teams for its tournament set for Nov. 25-26 and one team for its Jamboree Nov. 14. Contact coach Yancy Wilmot at (225) 505-5161 or by email to yancy.wilmot@lpsb.org.