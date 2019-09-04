The LHSAA’s fall meeting began Wednesday with two reports and two closed sessions — one for appeals and the other to discuss legal matters.
That leaves key topics, including some proposed rule changes and more reports, including executive director Eddie Bonine’s director’s report and a select schools report for the second day of the annual meeting in Baton Rouge.
“Today we had two staff reports you could see,” Bonine said. “The rest are in the packets for the (executive) committee to look at and they can ask to discuss anything they see (Thursday). It’s going to be an open agenda.
“There are a couple of regulations (in our handbook) that we want to address right now. I’ll have my director’s report and we’re looking forward to the select schools report from Mr. (John) Leblanc (Loyola principal). It’s a fall meeting and I am anxious to see where we go after (Thursday).”
Matters with select schools figure to be a crucial point for the meeting that resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday at the LHSAA office. Catholic High Athletic Director J.P. Kelly said select schools are eager to see what happens with Bonine’s report as the group seeks direction for its championship events.
Kelly serves as the CEO of the Louisiana Select Association, a group formed by select schools that will administer their stand-alone championship events for football, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball that were approved in January. The LSA is not recognized as a subgroup of the LHSAA but can help provide structure for those playoffs.
Though the LSA has solicited bids to host its football championships at one site, Bonine points out that the proposal passed in January says the higher seed must host at a site where the team traditionally plays its games, something that could eliminate using an alternate site.
As a part of a report by Director of Communications Kate Adams, executive committee members saw portions of a speech by Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley at a news conference last week. Hundley stated that, “We’re not happy about what is going on right now with the publics and privates (schools). We want to support all schools in the state, not just public or private schools.”
The LHSAA is in the final year of its contract with the Sugar Bowl, the title sponsor of its championship events.
LHSAA seeks students for survey
The LHSAA seeks students/athletes from all its member schools to take a survey regarding possible select/nonselect school options that were voted on by coaches and administrators last month.
Options to vote on are: bring select/nonselect schools back together for all championship events, leave the split as it is now, or opt for separate governance for select/nonselect schools. Students are also asked about whether they would prefer to play football titles games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome or another site. The survey can be found on the LHSAA’s Facebook page.
Game of the Week returns
The LHSAA is partnering with Crescent City Sports to resume its high school football Game of the Week starting with a 7 p.m. Thursday broadcast of Warren Easton vs. De La Salle being broadcast on CST. The remaining nine games of the regular season will be live-streamed.
Parkview Baptist at University on Oct. 3, a District 7-3A game, is among the games that will be featured.
All-star swim meet Saturday
The LHSCA’s first all-star swim meet featuring top competitors from all classifications is set for 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Lutcher High’s new on-campus pool facility. The meet coincides with the start of the LHSAA’s swimming regular season.
A total of 220 swimmers have scheduled to compete in an East-West competition for the meet.