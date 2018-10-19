An effective mix of two quarterbacks coupled with a speedy performance from KJ Franklin led to St. Amant’s 39-6 rout over homestanding McKinley.
Kaleb Thompson and Lathan Bourgeois split time at quarterback for the Gators. Bourgeois, a sophomore was more successful, throwing for two touchdowns in the first half and running for two more in the second half.
St. Amant went no-huddle with Thompson at quarterback and running back Franklin found some early holes, leading to a first-possession, 1-yard touchdown run by Franklin. A screen pass from Bourgeois to Franklin went for 25 yards and the second score in as many possessions.
Franklin finished with two touchdowns and 134 yards from scrimmage.
Coach David Oliver said the contributions from Franklin were the key to the win.
“He’s been solid for us all season at running back and receiver,” Oliver said. “I thought the defense played tremendous and controlled the game; so good team win.”
The McKinley offense also relied heavily on the run with quarterback Jordan Joseph but switched to Tyrich Cox at quarterback on passing plays.
An interception on third down by freshman safety Evan Bourgeois and a fumble recovery by sophomore linebacker Reese Nelson of St. Amant ended in first-quarter touchdowns. The Gators defense did not allowing McKinley to cross the 50-yard line when the Panthers started in their territory.
After dealing with less than ideal starting field positions in the first quarter, the Panthers defense was on the verge of allowing another score early in the second. But safety Richard Peck made a leaping interception off Thompson in the back of the end zone to keep the deficit at 13-0.
The Panthers defense gave their offense the ball at the St. Amant 32-yard line in the waning minutes of the first half after the Gators were stuffed for a 15-yard loss on a fourth down attempt with Franklin but went three and out.
McKinley coach Robert Signater liked the defensive effort in the first half but said the offense just couldn’t get clicking when it mattered most.
“It’s like we were in the bag and could never get out,” Signater said. “We have two more games to get it right and hope we can finish strong.”
The play of the game came in the closing seconds of the first half when Bourgeois delivered a beautiful touch pass to junior receiver Darius Smith that went for a 55-yard touchdown, making the score 19-0 at halftime.
McKinley’s defense refused to go away quietly, forcing a three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half, but a fake punt from punter Matthew Parker went for a 35-yard gain that gave the Gators a first down in Panthers territory. Three plays later, Bourgeois scored on an 11-yard run for his third score, making it 26-0.