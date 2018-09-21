The Walker football team proved in its home opener a week ago it could win a wild shootout.
Friday night, the Wildcats found themselves in a 48-minute slugfest.
They fared just fine this time as well, holding off Parkview Baptist for a 10-3 win that improved Class 5A Walker to 4-0 entering district play.
“Championship teams find a way to win,” said Walker junior Jalen Cook, who sealed victory with a fourth-down pass breakup with 21 seconds left. “We found a way.”
A week after being shut out by John Curtis, 4A Parkview (0-4) again struggled to cash in on long sustained drives.
The Eagles were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in the second quarter to end a 19-play, 79-yard drive that bled nine minutes off the clock with Parkview trailing 10-0. They managed only a field goal after reaching the Walker 2 following a seven-minute drive in the fourth quarter that included 13 plays.
Backup quarterback Roman Mula left early in the second half with a shoulder injury, leaving usual wide receiver Dustin Philipe to run the offense.
Parkview managed just 37 yards on 15 pass attempts.
“Bottom line, we just didn’t execute well enough to win,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “We were our worst enemy. That’s not to take anything way from Walker because they have a lot of talented guys, but we didn’t play well.”
Walker raced to the 10-0 lead on its first two possessions, settling for a short Bradley Cain field goal before Ethan McMasters found Trent Montgomery fro a 29-yard score.
On its third possession, Walker had a chance to build on the lead, but Cain’s second field goal try clanked off the upright after the Wildcats had driven inside the Parkview 10.
McMasters, one of the area’s top passers, finished with only 90 yards through the air. BJ Lockhart led the offensive attack with 94 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Following the 19-yard field goal by Parkview’s Myles Doherty with 5:44 left, Calvin Watson returned the ensuing kick past midfield, but the Parkview defense forced a punt.
The Eagles had 3:47 to drive for a potential tying score.
Kerry Flowers nearly ended the threat early, but couldn’t corral a Philipe pass on a near-interception. Later, TJ Briley appeared to give Walker a game-sealing stop with a fourth-down pass breakup, but Parkview remained alive when Briley was flagged for pass interference.
From the Walker 38, Philipe threw three incompletions before heaving the ball in the direction of Kyle Washington on the right sideline with Cook in coverage.
Cook batted the ball away, allowing the Walker offense to run out the clock.
It marked the third win for Walker with acting head coach Cecil Thomas running the show.
“We’ll learn a lot more from a 10-3 ballgame than a blowout,” Thomas said. “I like where we are heading into district. At the end of the day, we’re 4-0. That’s a good thing.”