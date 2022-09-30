St. Amant was held to just 138 yards and six points in the first half Friday night against Helen Cox, so the Gators changed some things up in the second half.
St. Amant opened the third quarter with a heavy dose of Joshua Morisse and Kyron Craft on the ground and an up-tempo attack that kept the Cougars defense gassed.
The result was 141 yards and 13 points for the Gators on their first two drives of the second half, and the St. Amant defense held firm to secure a 19-7 victory over Helen Cox.
How it was won
St. Amant’s opening drive spanned 69 yards in 12 plays. Along the way, quarterback Chase Kelley and receiver Easton Jarreau hooked up for a 26-yard completion to convert a fourth-and-5 at the Helen Cox 35.
Two plays later, Morrise pounded his way in for a 6-yard touchdown run, but St. Amant failed to convert the ensuing 2-point try.
In the second quarter, Gary Ray of Helen Cox picked off Kelley and returned it inside the St. Amant 10. Two plays later, quarterback Darnell O’Quinn hit Gil Chapman for a 7-yard score to put the Cougars ahead 7-6.
On the Gators’ opening drive of the second half, they marched 63 yards in 12 plays and finished it off with an 8-yard scoring connection between Kelley and Cole Sims.
St. Amant needed only four plays to score on its next drive. Craft broke free on a 36-yard run to extend the Gators' lead to 19-7 late in the third quarter.
St. Amant held Helen Cox to just 141 total yards on the night.
They said it
St. Amant coach David Oliver: “I thought that we needed to do something different on offense and play with a little tempo, and I think that helped wear them down in the second half. The defense had a huge night overall. They contained a very good offense. We just had to find a way to score some on offense, and we did.”
Helen Cox coach Emanuel Powell: “We had a couple of penalties on our side that really hurt us, and we didn’t execute well, especially on offense. We didn’t tackle well in the second half, and that was really the game. They ran power football, and you have to be able to tackle when that happens.”
Players of the game
St. Amant running backs Morrise and Craft: Morrise rushed for 90 yards and a score, while Craft totaled 87 yards and a touchdown.
Notable
• The St. Amant defense made two huge stands in the fourth quarter. The Cougars reached the Gators 28-yard line on one drive, and they drove inside the Gators 10 on another. Both times, the defense turned them over on downs.