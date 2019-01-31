Senior attacking midfielder Bailey Dupre’ scored from 12 yards out in the 67th minute to lift No. 11 Baton Rouge High to a 1-0 victory over No. 22 East Ascension on Thursday in Division I bidistrict girls soccer playoff action.
BRHS (14-7-4) dominated EAHS 5-0 in a nondistrict match Monday.
The Spartans (6-9-4) played much tougher defense this match. Senior goalkeeper McKenna Gautreau had 13 saves for EAHS. The Bulldogs had 10 shots on goal in the second half.
“We played a much better game Monday,” BRHS coach Sheila Achee’ said. “East Ascension really battled on the defensive end. I thought we came out a little flat tonight.
“In the second half, we had many more chances. We passed the ball better and our chemistry started working. Bailey Dupre’ did a good job and put the ball away when she had the opportunity. She’s really taken ownership of the team the last few weeks.”
Dupre’ had another shot at a goal in the 78th minute when Gautreau dropped a ball in the box. The referee nullified the goal when Gautreau was hit on the play.
East Ascension had two good runs in the second half. Karsyn Marchand’s shot in the 60th minute hit the right side of the net. Emma Cockrum had a free kick in the 70th minute that was wide left.
“I’m proud of the effort of my girls,” EAHS second-year coach Jennifer Franklin said. “The girls executed the defensive game plan well. We had several opportunities ourselves. We only have two club players. Our goal this season was to get better every game. The girls did that.”
Junior center back Olivia Herrington anchored the BRHS defense and often turned the ball past midfield.
“Olivia really kept our defense together,” Achee’ said. “She’s a dependable and reliable player. She finds the ball.”
Senior goalkeeper Lanie Haslitt had two saves for BRHS. Other BRHS seniors are Maya Verma, Bridgett DeLaSalle, Kaitlyn Hawkins and Julia Constant. Hawkins had several good runs at the goal.
Dupre’ had shots on goal in the 42nd and 44th minutes. Hawkins had a good look in the 47th minute and the 65th minute. Sophomore Amelia LaCour had three shots on goal in the second half. Freshman Emily Evans had a shot in the 72nd minute.
BRHS advances to a regional playoff match next week at No. 6 Dominican. Dominican defeated BRHS 4-0 earlier in the season.
“Dominican is a very good team,” Achee’ said. “We’ve improved. We look forward to playing them again. Anything can happen in the playoffs.”