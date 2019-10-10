Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins is familiar with the First Rule of Holes: If you find yourself in one, stop digging.
That’s the message he’s been trying to convey to his team as the Bulldogs have trudged through a 2-3 record midway through the season.
Jenkins has observed that his players sometimes struggle to get beyond situations that don’t go precisely as planned.
“Our biggest thing is remaining focused and working through adversity,” Jenkins said. “We’ve had the tendency to compound our mistakes, where we’ll take one mistake and turn it into two mistakes. We have to learn to keep a bad play from snowballing and becoming an avalanche.”
An avalanche of offensive power is what Jenkins expects when Lutcher visits top-ranked St. James at 7 p.m. Friday in the District 9-3A opener that helps highlight the Week 6 schedule for teams in Class 3A and below.
St. James coach Robert Valdez dubs it “The Battle for St. James Parish” with a year’s worth of bragging rights at stake.
“There’s a lot of pride and tradition surrounding this game,” Valdez said. “I think the players on both teams will feed off that energy. A lot of them know each other and that’ll just add fuel to the fire.”
The respective leaders of the two programs are certainly no strangers to one another. Jenkins was a quarterback at Lutcher and later became the head coach at St. James, where he lost in the 3A title game in 2015 against his alma mater.
He returned to Lutcher as head coach after Tim Detillier retired and Valdez was ushered in from Scotlandville as his replacement at St. James.
The two fashion themselves as polar opposites. As Valdez describes it: “He was a quarterback and I was an offensive lineman; he’s slender and handsome and I’m fat and bald.”
For his part, Jenkins isn’t exactly buying the gamesmanship.
“Yeah, he likes to talk up the fact that he was on the line and has a conservative approach, but now he’s the one spreading the ball around and I’m trying to run the ball just to pick up a few yards when we can,” Jenkins said.
The undefeated Wildcats have been picking up plenty of yards in dispatching all contenders. They knocked off previously unbeaten Assumption 35-7 last week. Quarterback Shamar Smith had two TD passes and more than 100 yards rushing, pushing him over the 500-yard mark for the year. He leads an offensive attack that features running back Sean Lebeouf and receiver Shazz Preston.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 39-15 loss to St. Amant in a game they led by 11 in the third quarter. Their setbacks have come against Amite (28-21), St. Charles Catholic (23-12) and St. Amant (39-15).
The Bulldogs will rely on junior quarterback Mekhi Patterson to run their offense. Patterson is 52-for-104 on the season with 938 yards, seven TDs and just one interception. He has also rushed for 248 yards.
According to Jenkins, “Mekhi has really grown. He’s not someone who impresses you physically and he doesn't have great stats. But when you see him on the field, the thing that stands out is his competitive streak. We want the rest of our team to learn that and feed off that.”