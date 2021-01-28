Rivalries are at the heart of high school basketball. The story of two Class C schools, Jehovah-Jireh and Family Christian, is one of Baton Rouge’s lesser-known rivalry gems.
“We have played each other for a long time,” JCA coach Dirk Ricks said. “There is always a little something extra to it for both teams because it is a district game. That may not mean as much as it used to, but for us, it counts.”
Game time is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Istrouma for Ricks’ Warriors (14-9) and FCA (21-11).
The District 7-C teams have been in the same district since way back in the 1990s when Jehovah-Jireh was known as Divine Guidance. Both have had successes, but JCA’s statewide stature has grown with three straight Division V select LHSAA titles.
Though district games do not carry any added playoff significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this game is likely to attract statewide attention. Jehovah-Jireh is No. 1 in the LHSAA's Division V power ratings and Family Christian is No. 2.
“I was an assistant coach for three years here and this is my first as head coach,” FCA’ coach Stefson Arnold said. “The last three years it hasn’t been close. This year I believe it will not only be close, I also believe we have what it takes to win it.
“And that’s not to take anything away from Jehovah. They have two great dominant players and some role players who are do very good things, but so do we. This is a stepping stone to the rest of the season. Hopefully, we meet them again to decide the state title.”
If you’re thinking, son of gun, Arnold said really that? He did. And a big part of this game’s story may come down to two sons who are the top guns for their teams.
Ricks’ son, John-Paul, is averaging 29 points a game. Arnold’s son AJ Mercier averages 23 points a game for the Flames. Both are 6-foot juniors.
Brandon Harton (16 points, 12 rebounds) is an inside presence at 6-3 for JCA. Two other guards, Tyler Flugence (14.0) and Chance Martin (11.0) also help lead Family Christian.
Jehovah-Jireh endeda long winning streak for Class 3A U-High Wednesday night. Harton tipped in a reverse layup try by John-Paul Ricks with nine seconds left. The Warriors followed with a defensive stop to finish a 57-56 win.
“It’s about attention to detail and making winning plays,” Dirk Ricks said. “We’re getting better at it. We have to come in prepared and with the right mindset to go what we need to do for the entire game.”